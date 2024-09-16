Singer Peter Andre has revealed he has plans to visit Australia again after sharing worries over his parents’ health.

Last year, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed his mum, Thea, had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

“Although I thank God my parents are still here, I am seeing the rapid decline, especially in Mum. I find that part hard to deal with. Like most people, I’m so close to my parents that it is really difficult to come to terms with,” he explained in his column for OK! Magazine.

Earlier this year, Peter revealed his mum had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s (Credit: YouTube)

In Peter’s latest column for the magazine, he revealed that his parents marked their 69th wedding anniversary.

“Their relationship is so inspiring, their love has always been something I’ve looked up to,” he wrote.

“I’m praying they make it safely to their 70th anniversary next year. It’s really tough to see your parents get old or sick, but I’m also so grateful as I know how lucky I am to still have parents around. A lot of people don’t have that.”

Singer Peter explained that he “will be going to Australia to see them soon”.

Peter is looking forward to his parents’ 70th wedding anniversary next year (Credit: Cover Images)

For Peter’s parents’ 69th wedding anniversary, he shared a video on Instagram of his father Savvas handing over a bouquet of flowers to his wife.

“My 91 year old dad giving flowers to my beautiful mum with his classic one liner for their 69th wedding anniversary. Honestly, they inspire me so so much. I love them both beyond words,” Peter wrote in his caption.

“I Thank them everyday for being the best parents I could wish for. See you in a few weeks. 1 year away from the big 70.”

