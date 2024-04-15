Peter Andre has recently revealed the possibility of having another baby. The singer welcomed his fifth child earlier this month, but seems to already be considering what is next in his future.

The star, who tied the knot with wife Emily in 2015, announced she had welcomed their third child together on April 3.

In a recent interview, Peter shared insight into what his future may hold and whether the pair would consider a fourth child.

Former reality star Peter Andre has opened up about his future (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Peter Andre addresses having sixth baby

Peter recently told Woman magazine when asked about having more children: “No! Please don’t say that. But I said I wouldn’t have a fifth.

It is up to Emily, isn’t it.

“Then again, you never know. But it is up to Emily, isn’t it, not me. But no, I don’t think so.”

The Mysterious girl singer also admitted to having “no idea” about what his future may hold.

He said: “Dad turns 91 this year and Mum’s just turned 88. And this year will be their 69th wedding anniversary. I said to Dad, who is one of 12, ‘I’m really keeping it going. We’ve got two boys, and two girls and I have no idea what’s coming’.”

The singer and wife Emily welcomed their third child earlier this month (Credit: Instagram / @peterandre)

Peter Andre announces birth of baby daughter

Peter previously gushed to Instagram alongside a snap of Emily in a hospital gown holding their newborn daughter: “Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now.

“So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

“I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”

Since then, Peter has shared some glimpses into their “baby bubble”, including failing to agree upon a name.

He said in his OK! column: “We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them.

“So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides – I hope she picks a good one.”

