The Apprentice star Pamela Laird announces she’s pregnant with first baby: ‘So excited’

The Apprentice star Pamela Laird has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

The 35 year old is best known for appearing in the 2019 series of the BBC programme. Although she didn’t win the show, she’s established herself as a successful entrepreneur.

But now the founder of the beauty brand MOXI LOVES is focusing on expanding her family with her partner of 13 years.

Pamela Laird was a contestant in the 2019 series of The Apprentice (Credit: YouTube)

Pamela Laird announces she’s pregnant

The Apprentice star and her partner, Jay, have been in a relationship since 2012 and live together with their two adorable dogs.

Now, they are preparing to become parents to their very own bundle of joy. The businesswoman shared the heartwarming news on Instagram today (February 13).

She shared a video depicting the ultrasound scan of the baby, alongside a series of Polaroid pictures of her growing baby bump.

The couple are seen embracing each other in a shot taken from behind, with the scan pictures in Pamela’s hand. The caption reads: “August 2025. 13 years, countless memories and now… we’re adding a little one to the mix! So excited to start this new chapter.”

Pamela appears to be 12 weeks pregnant and is due to deliver in August. As for her relationship with Jay, the duo met 13 years ago at Dublin Airport, where Pamela worked as a beauty consultant.

Apprentice star Pamela prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. But her boyfriend supported her throughout while she was on the BBC show. He even wrote her sweet love notes when she was gone for 10 weeks.

Fans congratulate The Apprentice star

Friends, family and fans of Pamela rushed to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

One wrote: “Massive congrats Pam. Exciting times ahead. Delighted for you both.”

Another added: “Awh Pam, so happy for you guys. Huge congrats and hope you are feeling well.”

A third one wrote: “Awe this is fabulous. Congratulations to you both! Such an exciting time for you Pamela.”

Meanwhile, another added: “This is the best news! Start of a magic adventure for you all.”

