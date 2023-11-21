Nicola Bulley police made ‘avoidable and unnecessary’ errors, review finds

An inquiry into the handling of the disappearance of Nicola Bulley has concluded police made errors that were “avoidable and unnecessary”.

Nicola, 45, went missing in January. She had dropped her two daughters off at school and was last seen walking her dog alongside a riverside path in St Michael’s-on-Wyre. The search for her sparked a prolonged social media frenzy. Her body was found three weeks later in the River Wyre, just over a mile downstream.

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: Family handout)

Nicola Bulley police accused of ‘breakdown of public confidence’

An inquest in June concluded Nicola had drowned after accidentally slipping into the icy river. At the time, Lancashire Police was criticised for revealing Nicola had struggled with the menopause and alcohol issues.

Now, according to reports, an inquiry by the College of Policy has found that Nicola’s family asked for the reference to the menopause to be made public. This was because officers advised them it was necessary in order to counter misinformed speculation.

The report also said not declaring the investigation a critical incident created “significant challenges” for police.

Not cordoning off where Nicola was last seen meant any potential forensic evidence would have been “lost entirely”.

And the role of underwater search specialist Peter Faulding, who made several media appearances during the search, was also criticised.

The report said none of the findings would have affected the outcome of the search. But it did find Lancashire Police’s media handling and communication led to “a breakdown of public confidence”.

The mother of two’s body was found just over three weeks later after she disappeared (Credit: YouTube)

‘Challenges to the investigation’

While the release of personal details concerning Nicola was lawful, the report also said it was “avoidable and unnecessary”.

The report added police forces could use non-disclosure agreements with regards to experts, advisors or other contractors.

Concerns were shared with the review that Mr Faulding “caused challenges to the investigation” by discussing the case with media. It is suggested he “behaved insensitively” to Nicola’s family at an “extraordinarily difficult time”.

The report said: “Mr Faulding made several statements to the media that were later found to be at odds with the inquest findings.”

Peter Faulding interviewed on GMB in February (Credit: ITV)

‘Spotlight and scrutiny’ of high-profile cases

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “This review offers best practice in how high-profile cases can be best investigated and communicated under such spotlight and scrutiny.

“Whilst the investigation into Nicola’s disappearance was found to be well-handled and resourced, the media narrative was lost at an early stage, which had a detrimental impact on Nicola’s family and friends, and also the confidence of the wider community.

“Opportunities for non-reportable media briefings on her medical history and vulnerabilities, or sharing her status as a high-risk missing person were not taken.”

Chief Constable Andy Marsh: ‘Release of information was avoidable and unnecessary’ (Credit: YouTube)

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, CEO of the College of Policing, said not calling the investigation a critical incident “set the tone within the constabulary and led to several challenges”.

He said: “The most notable of these was the way the constabulary released personal information about Nicola which was avoidable and unnecessary.”

However, he praised Lancashire Police for its “exemplary investigation” and “well-conducted search”.

Lancashire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett said the case came in for media interest which was “at times overwhelming”.

With the benefit of hindsight, there are undoubtedly things we would do differently in the future.

She said: “With the benefit of hindsight, there are undoubtedly things we would do differently in the future. Indeed, we have already started to do so.”

She also added, on the sharing of personal details relating to Nicola: “The release of the information was lawful, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognise the impact that this had.”

Nicola’s family did not participate in the review. They are yet to comment on it.

Read more: Nicola Bulley’s family release heartbreaking statement and admit they’re still trolled over her death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.