Natalie Cassidy on how drastic four-stone weight loss seriously backfired on her: ‘Worst decision I made’

Natalie Cassidy, who is appearing on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (April 12), previously opened up about how losing a drastic amount of weight impacted her.

The actress, who famously played Sonia Jackson in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, left the show in early 2025. She has since launched her own podcast, Life With Nat.

Natalie lost four stone in three months following her workout DVD (Credit: YouTube)

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Natalie Cassidy revealed she lost four stone in three months

During an appearance on This Morning last October, Natalie reflected on releasing a workout DVD over 18 years ago and how she did it for the wrong reasons.

While speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, she admitted: “I’ve sat here before and been very honest and said that I did do [the DVD] for money. They said you can get fit and get a load of money, what a good idea, but actually it wasn’t – it was one of the worst decisions I made.”

“I lost four stone in three months, and the job ended, and I just ate and ate and ate and I put all the weight back on, and then that highlighted this yo-yo diet culture. I fell into that world, and I’m not blaming anyone because that was my choice, but what I’ve done with it, I now have a very healthy relationship with food,” Natalie continued.

The 42-year-old, who has two daughters, Eliza, 15, and Joanie, nine, explained how becoming a mother helped change things.

“I have two daughters, and I think it’s really important to have food at the heart of the home and for it to be a great thing and not a bad thing,” she said.

Natalie revealed she fears for her daughters (Credit: YouTube)

‘I worry about weight and diet culture’

In her 2025 cover story with Prima Magazine, Natalie admitted it was hard facing constant scrutiny over her appearance.

“I am quite resilient, but I look back now and think, ‘Goodness me, I’ve got a 15-year-old daughter. I don’t know how she would cope being called the names I was called at 15.’ I don’t think she would, I don’t think many people would,” Natalie explained.

She continued: I just think I’m seriously resilient. Maybe that’s why I got the job I did.”

“With my daughters, I worry about weight and diet culture. I worry that we’ll go back a little bit to ‘skinny is good’. I hope I’m wrong, but I feel that possibly we’re going back to that.”

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