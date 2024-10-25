Naomi Campbell shares her heartbreak over death of Liam Payne after age-gap ‘romance’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has recently expressed her heartbreak over the tragic death of Liam Payne, who was not only a former flame but also a friend.

The supermodel – now 54 – reportedly had a brief romance with the One Direction star when she was 48 and he was just 25.

However, it’s said the relationship ended in April 2019.

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne dated briefly in 2019, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Naomi Campbell and Liam

On Friday, Naomi made a poignant tribute to Liam by posting a comment on a set of pictures shared by Nicole Scherzinger.

She commented emojis of doves, a broken heart, and prayer hands.

This gesture is her first public expression of grief following Liam’s death.

A source close to the couple during their relationship told the Mirror: “Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn’t meant to be. They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them.”

Liam and Naomi’s romance reportedly began to blossom around New Year’s Eve 2018 as they were spotted together in Ghana.

The singer once described Naomi as “perfection in a person,” while she referred to him as “a beautiful soul”.

Liam Payne died tragically after falling from a balcony in Argentina (Credit: SplashNews)

Liam Payne death

It was recently revealed that singer Nicole Scherzinger was in communication with Liam on the day he died.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer was a judge on the X Factor when One Direction was formed in 2010.

Tragically, Liam died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The incident left fans worldwide in shock.

I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together.

Before this incident, Liam had wrapped filming for a new Netflix show called Building The Band with Nicole and Kelly Rowland.

In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a photograph of the trio, Nicole wrote. “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together. It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul, and character.”

Investigations regarding Liam’s death revealed that he had various substances in his system at the time of the fall.

This led Argentine officials to refer to the case as an ‘inconclusive death’.

The ongoing investigation hopes to identify the source of the drugs supplied to Liam on the day of his death.

