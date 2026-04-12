Heartbreaking death of Mutya Buena’s sister Maya as she paid emotional tribute: ‘We’ll be together in time’

Singer Mutya Buena, who is appearing on Celebrity Bake Off tonight (April 12), paid tribute to her sister Maya in the most emotional way following her death.

The Sugababes star, 40, has five brothers and three younger sisters. However, sister Maya, born in 1986, tragically died in 2002.

While Mutya hasn’t spoken too much about Maya’s death, she dedicated a whole song to her in 2003.

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Mutya’s sister Maya died in 2002 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mutya Buena paid tribute to sister Maya on solo Sugababes song

On Sugababes’ third studio album, Three, released in 2003, Mutya recorded a solo song dedicated to her sister, titled Maya.

In the song, the British singer bared her emotions, singing: “Maya this song’s for you / I have your name print tattooed upon my skin / There’s so much to say to you / And where do I begin?”

Mutya’s tattoo of Maya’s name is on her hip.

In the chorus of the song, Mutya continued: “There are worlds within worlds, that keep rotating / And so many thoughts that flow through my mind / If this universe is really shrinking / We’ll be together in time.”

In March 2005, Mutya became a mum to daughter Tahlia, whose name is also tattooed on her shoulder. Her daughter’s middle name is Maya, after her late sister.

Mutya dedicated a song to her sister (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mutya’s post-natal depression

After becoming a first-time mum while still in the Sugababes, Mutya revealed she was suffering from post-natal depression.

“I didn’t know I had postnatal depression, I would turn up to the studio and I would be acting so weird. Everything annoyed me, I could go from zero to 100 in seconds. I used to think what is going on? But it was my anxiety, I didn’t realise I suffered with it for so long, I didn’t even know what it was. I was getting nervous and angry, emotionally, I was all over the place,” she said on the Killing It podcast.

Meanwhile, on the When I Was 25 podcast, she added: “I just didn’t feel good. On top of that having baby blues with the girls, it didn’t make me feel good. I felt like I had this baby belly. I felt crazy fat.”

“I remember feeling really, really low. I didn’t’ feel sexy, I didn’t feel like my normal self.”

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