Mrs Brown’s Boys star Danny O’Carroll snogs real-life father Brendan as fans react: ‘I feel physically sick’

BBC show Mrs Brown’s Boys left some fans reeling during the Christmas Day special… and not in a good way.

Viewers were shocked to see actor Danny O’Carroll plant a kiss on his real-life father Brendan O’Carroll‘s lips during the seasonal show.

In the episode, Buster produced some mistletoe in the hope of getting a kiss off Cathy Brown. When he had puckered up and closed his eyes, Mrs Brown swapped places with Cathy. This left Buster kissing Mrs Brown, who is his father in real life.

Mrs Brown’s Boys was back for an explosive Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown’s Boys fans react

Buster said: “Cathy, a woman cannot refuse a kiss under the mistletoe. Now pucker up and lay it on me.”

Fans swiftly took to social media to share their thoughts. One said: “This is the most shocking Mrs Brown’s Boys episode ever, Mrs Brown kissing Buster my god!!!!”

Another chimed in: “I’ve just been made to switch over the EastEnders BBC3 special for Mrs Brown’s Boys… I feel physically sick. But maybe that’s because I’m stuffed with turkey and Ferrero Rocher.”

One said: “Despite the appalling ratings and public criticism, BBC One still puts out this diabolical crap on TV each Christmas.”

The comedy has long divided viewers and this year failed to make the top 10 most watched shows on Christmas Day.

Some viewers didn’t love the moment Buster kissed his real-life dad (Credit: BBC)

Creator not fussed by ratings

It was beaten by The Kings Speech, Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders and a number of other programmes.

But creator Brendan O’Carroll insists that he’s not fussed by the ratings.

He recently said: “First of all, I’m well aware that comedy is very subjective. What some people like, other people just detest. So I don’t take it too serious.

“When we started… by about the fourth or fifth episode, we got a couple of letters from people who had autistic children.

“It started as a couple of letters and it’s now been over 3,000. And they said that their kids watched Mrs Brown and they heard them laugh in context for the very first time. One woman said she was in the kitchen and heard her son laughing for the very first time.

“So when you get a letter like that, I don’t care what the critics say. That’ll do me.”

