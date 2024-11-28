Monty Don apologised to his fans for not showing up at his tour last weekend as he was “rushed” to the hospital on Friday (November 22) because of a health emergency.

The popular horticulturist is currently in the middle of his tour An Audience with Monty Don. It kicked off earlier this month.

Monty Don expressed his disappointment about not being on the stage over the weekend whilst he was hospitalised. But fans are only concerned about his speedy recovery.

Monty Don is feeling much better (Credit: BBC)

Monty Don gives health update

The host of BBC‘s Gardeners’ World host took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 26) to apologise to his fans who were forced to miss his show over the weekend.

In the video featuring him and his adorable pooch Ned, Monty says: “I’m so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.”

He then reveals he was “rushed” to the A&E on Friday afternoon. He stayed hospitalised from Friday through Monday. Monty said he was on drips while receiving care.

The horticulturist appeared to be in a better state of health as he said he was “feeling much better”.

Monty did not reveal further details about his health or the reason for hospital visitation. “I’m going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home. Hopefully, by the weekend, I’ll be back to full fitness,” he said.

Only a few months ago, Monty had a serious wake-up call after having a stroke. He was also diagnosed with bone marrow cancer when he was just 10. He underwent radiotherapy for a year and has a scar on his arm from where doctors removed bone marrow.

Fans wish him a speedy recovery

The ongoing tour is said to conclude on December 2, 2022. The official synopsis for the same notes that Monty will “share tales from his career in gardening, details his favourite gardens – both ancient and modern, and reveal how he fell in love with the natural world”.

Although Monty feels bad about his fans missing a couple of his shows, they want him to get better before hitting the road again.

One fan wrote: “No apology required. We just want you to get well.”

Monty Don missed his tour amid hospitalisation (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Another added: “You didn’t disappoint us, more than anything we were worried about you. Rest up, and take good care.”

“Oh, Monty. Don’t worry about anything but your health. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” wrote a third fan.

Another fan said: “OMG take care of yourself. I am sorry for your disappointed ticket holders and hope they see you soon.”

