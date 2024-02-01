Model, actress, businesswoman and mum of two very busy 10-year-old boys – Caprice Bourret, 52, knows a thing or two about multi-tasking.

“They just see me as Mummy. They see me waking up at 6am every morning with my sweats on cooking them breakfast. That’s how they see me,” Caprice tells ED! during an exclusive chat to launch her new lingerie line, Loved by Caprice, at Peacocks.

However, if the boys were to go online and Google their mum, they may have quite the eye-opening experience. “God knows some of the things I’ve said, even I cringe, but what are you going to do? Nobody’s perfect,” she laughs. “Mummy did have a very big life before she was Mummy, that’s for sure.”

Caprice says she’ll keep on modelling lingerie well into her seventies (Credit: Cover Images)

Model Caprice ‘very open’ with her sons

Caprice welcomed sons Jett and Jax in 2013 with husband Ty Comfort. After experiencing fertility problems and a heartbreaking miscarriage, the couple decided to go down the IVF route.

The model previously revealed that they found a surrogate to carry one embryo and, three weeks later, she discovered that she had fallen pregnant naturally herself.

And, despite admitting to ED! that she’s “very open” with her boys, she has said that she’ll never publicly reveal which of her sons she carried and which was born to the surrogate.

However, she is happy to admit that the boys, who she admits “punch each other” all the time, have “sucked the life” out of their mum.

‘Since having kids, everything changes’

Opening up about modelling the new lingerie line in her fifties, Caprice told us: “I have to tell you I was a little bit oooooooh! I hadn’t done it for so long. Back in the day I took off my kit and I was like, whatever. But since having kids and being Mummy, everything changes.

“Your body changes after you pop those little rascals out,” she said: “They suck the life out of you, let me tell you. I wish they’d suck up the fat but they don’t,” she said, candidly.

Mummy did have a very big life before she was Mummy, that’s for sure.

“My body changed so much after having kids, oh boy, but I’m in a place in my life where I’m really good in my own skin. I wasn’t like that so much when I was younger. I was very conscious of everything – the way I looked, what I said, what I did. But now there’s no editing with me.

“If you like me amazing, because I’m such a girl’s girl and I love people. But if you don’t that’s okay too, not everyone has to like me. And I wasn’t like that when I was younger. A lot of it comes with age. We’ve got enough friends, enough compliments, we’re good, we’re golden.”

Caprice – a mum of two boys – wearing her new red lace body from the Love Caprice range at Peacocks, £16 (Credit: Peacocks)

Model Caprice shares her body secrets

However, if you think looking like a toned and tanned goddess in your fifties is easy, Caprice is here to reveal otherwise.

Asked how she keeps in shape, she told us: “It’s like torture, it really is. I wish I could just tell you oh no, it’s easy. But it’s hard, it’s so difficult. I work out three times a week where I wasn’t working out for probably eight years. My metabolism has slowed down, you have a bit more cellulite. You have to work so hard to maintain it.”

However, Caprice does have a bit of a secret when it comes to maintaining her looks.

“I tell you what’s really worked for me, and I try anything. What’s really worked to regulate my hormones and keep control of my weight is cold baths. We’re talking a different level of cold. When you get in that cold bath you stop breathing. I do it in the morning and it’s a huge wake-up call – holy smokes,” she explained.

“My husband thinks I’m mad, absolutely mad. But you sleep better, the inflammation has gone and, for whatever reason, I’m able to regulate my weight better. It’s the weirdest thing. It’s been amazing. Everyone’s body is different but it’s helped me.” She then added: “And I sleep like a baby now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caprice Bourret Official (@capricebourret)

Caprice taking step back from ‘the fame game’

Booked and busy, Caprice is just back from Serbia where she’s been filming a Christmas movie called Christmas in Serbia. It’ll be out on American TV later this year before coming to the UK – a place California-born Caprice has called home for decades.

Starring Caprice, Duncan James and Coronation Street‘s Victoria Ekanoye, it’s a film that the star is very excited about – because her boys also have a starring role in it.

“My boys. I was so proud of them. They did a great job, they really really did,” she said. “These are some long days, it’s very demanding. They just did a great job. Most of the things I do there is passion behind it, but this one is extra extra special. I can’t wait for the world to see it,” she said.

But despite clearly enjoying making the movie, Caprice is adamant that Hollywood definitely isn’t calling. And, after the fallout surrounding her Dancing On Ice appearance back in 2020, it’s all about “positive programming” going forward.

“That boat sailed, the whole fame game,” she said. “I’ve been around for 5,000 years.

“I think now it’s a time for me. I want to produce and do things that give positivity to the world. It’s so negative and I want to produce movies that I love and believe in.”

‘I don’t have to do things just to make money’

Caprice added: “Thank God I’m at a place in my life where I don’t have to do things just to make money. So now I want to do things that I’m proud of and that my kids are proud of.”

Asked if reality TV is definitely off the radar post-Dancing On Ice, Caprice confirmed: “Oh it’s not for me. I’ve moved on, I’ve totally moved on. I pick and choose and, like I said, for me and my family, it’s only about positive programming. And thank god I can pick and choose now. I’m really grateful for that.”

Loved by Caprice comprises of bras, briefs, bodysuits and nightwear and is available in stores and online now at www.peacocks.co.uk. Prices range from £4 to £20. Bras range from size 32B-40D and briefs 6-22. Nightwear ranges from sizes 6-22.

