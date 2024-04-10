Michelle Keegan tipped to land role as ‘female lead’ in new Bond film as Maya Jama’s odds ‘slashed’

Michelle Keegan and Maya Jama could be in the running for a role as the next Bond girl, it’s been predicted.

The rumour mill has been churning since it was reported that another 007 film is coming in 2025. This has left many wondering who will make the roster.

Last week, it was speculated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could snag the part of James Bond. But who will join him as an iconic Bond girl? Two of our favourite TV stars are apparently lined up.

Actress Michelle Keegan could be the next Bond girl (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Bond 26: Michelle Keegan tipped to star

Michelle and Maya have been named as the frontrunners for the role as Bond’s leading lady. Coral told The Mirror that Michelle and Maya’s names are in the mix.

Love Island host Maya boasts odd of 5-1. Meanwhile, Fool Me Once star Michelle’s prospects are odds-on at 4/5.

Many punters believe Michelle Keegan will join Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the next Bond film.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Many punters believe Michelle Keegan will join Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the next Bond film as the female lead.

“The Fool Me Once star is now odds-on in our betting to be involved. But we have also seen some outside support for Maya Jama. The Love Island presenter has had her odds slashed in half to be the female lead.”

Maya Jama is in the running for a role in the next James Bond film (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan’s Hollywood breakthrough

A recent report claimed that actress Michelle is facing a “dilemma” over whether to move to Hollywood, for the sake of her career.

A source claimed that Michelle was feeling “torn” over her next career move. They alleged to New!: “She’s worked so hard to get to this point and Hollywood is all she has ever dreamed of, but now the possibility is in front of her, she has a real dilemma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

“She’s got her amazing new home in Essex with Mark that they worked on for years and she wants to concentrate on her marriage as well as her career.

“Heading to America would mean they’d be apart. They’ve already spent a lot of their marriage across the pond when Mark moved over for his job [on entertainment show Extra].”

And it just so happens that Bond is usually filmed almost entirely in Blighty…

