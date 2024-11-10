Michael Ball is a beloved musical theatre icon – but away from the stage, he’s loved up with his famous partner, Cathy McGowan.

The singing sensation shot to fame in the 1980s thanks to his stints in the West End. Since then, he’s rarely off screens, with Michael back on TV for Sunday Brunch today (November 10).

But when he’s not singing his heart out to thousands of fans, Michael, 61, can be found at home with his partner Cathy McGowan, 81.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michael Ball and partner Cathy McGowan

Michael and Ready Steady Go! presenter Cathy McGowan first met in the 1980s, during an interview for his musical Aspects Of Love. Cathy was an entertainment reporter at the BBC at the time, and had to interview Michael.

Sparks quickly flew and the pair got together. They moved in with one another in 1992 and have gone from strength to strength since.

Michael has also spoken out about Cathy’s support and how she taught him not to feel “like a freak” following a charity parachute jump going wrong in his teens.

The singer gushed over his wife (Credit: ITV)

Michael Ball recalls horror accident

Recalling the incident, Michael said: “I was going to earth at four times the speed I was meant to and got dragged along the floor.”

Michal was 18 at the time of the accident, which resulted in internal bleeding and a ruptured groin. The ordeal led to several surgeries for Micheal over four years, and caused his impotence.

“It was very difficult to come to terms with. I was so embarrassed by what had happened to me down below that I didn’t tell anyone for six months,” he said, as JustBallnet reports.

She made me feel attractive for me.

Michael went on: “All I ever thought was, will I ever be normal? I didn’t feel adequate to be with the rest of the lads running with all the girls. I didn’t have a sexual relationship for more than four years. She [Cathy] taught me not to feel like a freak. She made me feel attractive for me, not for being Mr Entertainment. I love my home, I love the normality of my life with Cathy.”

