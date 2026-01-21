Jessie J is among the many celebrities who are celebrating the news that Meghan Trainor has welcomed a baby girl.

The All About That Bass hitmaker, who was a coach on The Voice UK in 2020, is married to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

Since exchanging vows, they have started a family, welcoming sons, Riley, four, and Barry, two. However, in a new update, Meghan revealed they have welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate.

Meghan and Daryl already share two sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl via surrogate

In an emotional post shared 11 hours ago (January 20), Meghan revealed their baby was born on January 18.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she wrote in her caption.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

The carousel post featured images of Meghan emotional while holding her newborn and her sons bonding with their sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Jessie J admits her ‘heart is bursting’

Many of Meghan’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to offer their support, including Jessie J, who was also a coach on The Voice UK.

“My [heart] is bursting for you all,” the Price Tag hitmaker wrote.

“Congrats to your beautiful family,” Zara Larsson added.

“Ohh Sweet bubbaaa. Soo happy for angel. Mikey we welcome you with open arms,” Skye Newman shared.

“Cutie princess!!! So happy for you!!!” Vanessa Hudgens said.

Kris Jenner, who appeared in Meghan’s music video for Mother, also shared multiple pink emoji.

Read more: Charlotte Crosby celebrates baby news in wholesome announcement

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.