Meghan Markle’s sweet detail about Archie and Lilibet’s breakfast ‘favourite’

Meghan Markle recently shared a glimpse into her family life with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a clip shared to her lifestyle brand As Ever’s Instagram page, the Duchess of Sussex offered some hosting tips for the Christmas period.

She also showed how she prepares a simple yet special morning spread for her family.

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s ‘favourite’ morning ritual

“If you don’t want to make pancakes, don’t make pancakes,” Meghan told viewers with a warm smile. “Just get the ones in the freezer section.”

She then demonstrated how to elevate even the simplest breakfast by creating a “yoghurt parfait station” for guests and kids, using glasses instead of bowls to make the morning meal feel a little more “special”.

“All of this is great for kids,” Meghan noted. In the video, she layered yoghurt with berries and honey and artfully cut raspberries and blueberries.

Later in the video, she presented a board of breakfast waffles topped with whipped cream and a spoonful of her As Ever strawberry jam, which she revealed are a “favourite in my house”.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas gift to Archie

Waffles, it turns out, are a beloved staple in the Sussex household. During a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry shared that the late Queen Elizabeth II once gifted their son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted. Meg said a waffle maker,” Harry recalled. “She sent a waffle maker.”

The duke revealed that Meghan makes her own organic waffle mix, which their son “loves”. “Archie wakes up in the morning and goes, ‘Waffle!'” Harry laughed.

‘Create stations, and they can help themselves’

Meghan’s video, titled “Easy Morning Hosting with As Ever”, also showcases her emphasis on making guests and family feel cared for.

“What I like to do when I have guests over for the holidays… create stations, and they can help themselves,” she explained while decanting As Ever’s signature raspberry preserve into vintage glass jars.

The duchess added: “We’re just presenting it in a way that feels a little bit more enticing. People can wake up in the morning and feel cared for, which I think is half of the joy of the holiday.”

Meghan has been getting into the festive spirit this month on her Netflix lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

A holiday special of the show aired earlier this month. In the episode, Meghan shared her best festive hosting and cooking tips.

