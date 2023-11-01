Why Matthew Perry’s death is being investigated by robbery and homicide police

Fans of the show Friends are still in shock over the death of actor Matthew Perry announced just days ago.

Now, a new development into his death reports that LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is examining the case.

The Chandler Bing star, 54, died on October 28 after being found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles.

Reports suggest Matthew died by drowning in a Jacuzzi in the garden of his property.

Matthew Perry death latest

US publication TMZ has claimed that the Robbery Homicide Division is now looking at the case and explained the reasons behind it.

TMZ claimed: “The Robbery Homicide Division is looking to make sure there is nothing nefarious involved in Matthew’s death. It’s normal for RHD to take the lead on high-profile cases because RHD has the experience and manpower necessary.”

It was already been reported that no illegal drugs were found at the scene and there were no signs foul play.

TMZ said that coverage by this division is “standard procedure for high-profile cases” and at present isn’t to arouse rumours of anything more sinister.

What we know so far

His assistant reportedly found Matthew. The star is claimed to have arrived home after a game of pickleball and sent his assistant on an errand. Two hours later, when they returned, they were said to have found the actor unresponsive in his hot tub.

He shared an image of himself in his hot tub on social media just a few days before his death.

Matthew’s death sent ripples through Hollywood, with fans and colleagues of the late star speaking out.

The rest of the cast shared a joint message to show how “devastated” they were as not only friends but a “family”.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.

Their statement read: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Other stars have also shared messages of love and how he impacted their lives. Those who have publicly spoken include Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice in Friends.

