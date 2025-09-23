Singer and 80s heartthrob Matt Goss has revealed he is engaged to his girlfriend in a new announcement.

The Bros star, 56, who competed on Strictly in 2022, is in a relationship with jewellery designer Chantal Brown.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2022. However, following ongoing rumours that they are engaged, Matt has finally revealed that the news is true this time.

Matt and Chantel confirmed their relationship in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Goss announces engagement to girlfriend

While making an appearance at the Barrus X Art De Huille London Fashion Week show at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, Matt told the Daily Mail: “We haven’t officially put it out there yet, but we’re engaged and looking forward to getting married.”

“She’s going to make an honest man out of me,” he added.

This will be the first time Matt will walk down the aisle. However, for Chantal, it will be the second. She was previously engaged to EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls, 46, who played Joe Wicks in the 90s.

“True love is the secret to our relationship working out,” she said.

While the couple didn’t confirm a date, they revealed they are already planning for their big day and that the ceremony “will be taking place in London”.

Matt and Luke have an estranged relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I hope we find a way to make an amends’

Despite the happy news, Matt revealed that he and his twin brother, Luke Goss, still have an estranged relationship.

“I hope the coming year is a year when me and my brother can put our differences aside as he’s the love of my life, my best mate, so I would like to bind up my void,” he said.

Even though Matt didn’t reveal why he and Luke have parted ways, he added: “I think discretion is everything, but I would say we’re born on the same day, were brought up together, went to school together, so maybe he just needs space from me.”

The Drop the Boy hitmaker hopes there will be a way they can “make amends”.

