Matt Baker shares ‘upsetting’ health update as he continues to battle with back injury

Matt Baker has opened up about a secret long-term health condition that is “upsetting” for him.

The TV star became a household name back in the late ‘90s thanks to his stint on Blue Peter. Since then, he’s not stopped – bagging hosting gigs on BBC’s The One Show and Countryfile.

However, away from the cameras and showbiz world, Matt is living with a health issue – with the presenter no longer “able to bend forward.”

The TV star has issued a health update (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Baker shares ‘upsetting’ health update

This week, Matt sat down for an interview on the Mid Point podcast. Chatting to the host Gabby Logan, he opened up about his health after Matt suffered a back injury.

I can’t tell you how upsetting it is

Matt, who used to be a gymnast, was quizzed by Gabby if he can still do backflips. He replied: “No, I can’t now. I’ve injured my back. I can’t tell you how upsetting it is as an ex-gymnast, not to be able to bend forward.”

Matt Baker talks about his ‘aches and pains’

Matt then revealed that he sustained the injury during rehearsals for a pantomime. He explained: “This is midlife – talking about your aches and pains!

I went down on my coccyx and it turns out I slipped a disc in my back

“I did my back in, I was doing a panto. I was doing Goldilocks and the Three Bears and we were practising with the stunt chairs, and the chair wasn’t set correctly and bang!”

Matt added: “I went down on my coccyx and it turns out I slipped a disc in my back.”

The presenter has opened up about the condition (Credit: BBC)

Matt has ‘don’t everything to try and get it right’

Matt’s wife Nicola Baker is a physiotherapist. In an attempt to recover, he went through training and rehab. Matt said: “I’ve done everything I can to try to get it right.”

I’m trying my best to try and keep fit with a bad back

Now though, Matt has to have injections to manage the pain. He said: “So we tried all that. Went for the nerve block [injection].”

Matt is ‘trying his best’

Gabby then tried to reassure Matt that he would eventually get his mobility back. However, Matt begged to differ.

He explained: “I don’t know, it doesn’t hurt when I bend forward… I’m trying my best to try and keep fit with a bad back, and those are the challenges as you get older I think. But I’m trying – you have to do a lot more exercises when you hit midlife.”

