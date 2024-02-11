Inside Countryfile star Matt Baker’s stunning farmhouse with huge barn

Countryfile host Matt Baker lives with his family – wife Nicola, and their teenage kids Luke and Molly – in a stunning home in Hertfordshire.

In recent years, Our Farm in the Dales has documented how Matt has helped his parents run their 100-acre family farm in the Durham Dales, after his mum was injured in an accident.

Matt Baker reportedly lives with his family in a farmhouse in Hertfordshire (Credit: BBC)

But back down south, Matt’s own smallholding has also been home to sheep, donkeys and chickens over the years.

And the former Blue Peter and The One Show presenter, 46, has shared glimpses from inside his family home on several occasions on Instagram and during broadcasts, particularly during the pandemic.

Matt’s home featured in his final appearances on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Countryfile star Matt Baker and his home

Matt’s final appearances on The One Show in March 2020 came after lockdown came into effect. And so, working from home, viewers caught sight of how the telly fave lives with his loved ones.

His lounge, at the time, doubled up as his office – but retained a cosy, country appearance. Decor on included framed bird artwork on the cream walls and cushions sitting on red and blue sofas embroidered with pheasants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial)

In other living areas containing beige sofas near a fireplace, a TV, skylights, and glass doors leading to a garden were visible.

Additionally, a dining area was where Luke and Molly studied while schools were closed. And their dog also found the flagstoned floor a very comfy place to snooze!

A bookcase and a Welsh dresser were also evident.

Molly and Luke studying on their laptops (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, while rehearsing for panto in 2022, Matt shared views of his beautiful garden.

Indicating in an Insta post caption he was rehearsing “at home”, the upload gave fans an idea of the scale of Matt’s property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial)

Furthermore, social media followers have also been offered a look inside Matt’s utility room… after one of the family’s sheep entered it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial)

And Matt has often demonstrated just how handy he is, enjoying renovations of an outdoor barn.

Check him out tearing down a wooden dividing wall with his bare hands in the post below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial)

Countryfile is next on BBC One on Sunday February 11 at 6pm.

Read more: Childhood health condition, The One Show exit, ‘£8m’ net worth: Inside the life of Countryfile’s Matt Baker

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.