Countryfile star Matt Baker’s plea to fans over ‘herniated disc’ which once left him ‘bed-bound’

Countryfile star Matt Baker recently appealed to his fans after previously being left “bed-bound” with a long-term health condition.

The former Blue Peter presenter was left “in absolute agony” and unable to get out of bed over one Christmas, following a stunt-filled panto performance.

“I was walking on tightropes, riding unicycles and juggling. The performances got more and more difficult,” Matt told the Daily Mail in December about his previous Christmas. “By Christmas Day I couldn’t get out of bed. It was horrendous, absolute agony.”

It was my worst Christmas.

He added: “We did presents in the bedroom. My wife was very kind and put a Christmas tree up in there too, and hung baubles off the doorknobs. I had to have Christmas dinner off a tray. It was my worst Christmas.”

The condition remains, and the pain was so severe that Matt recently had to seek medical treatment.

Alongside a reel showing him in a hospital gown and an x-ray image, Matt addressed his 343k followers last week saying: “Hi all, any advice for a herniated disc? If you know of any good exercises or helpful tips I’d love to hear them..”

He went on to explain: “For a long time now I’ve been dealing with a herniated disc – as an ex gymnast it’s hard not to be able to bend forward… so I decided to have a nerve block injection.”

He continued to thank his “brilliant surgeon and lovely NHS team” that gave him his treatment, along with a special mention to “the nurse who used to watch me on Bluepeter – the buttered toast was amazing!” He also thanked Champneys, where he spent some time having rehab following the procedure.

In the comment section of Matt’s post, many famous faces reached out to offer support.

“Hope you do better than I’ve been doing Matt,” said Eamonn Holmes, who likewise experiences back problems, “Continued good recovery.”

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall also has some words of wisdom: “Physio is key, but don’t push it; esp not hyperflexion of lower back.” He advised: “It needs time to heal, and according to my surgeon hates too much stress… good luck Matt and huge love to you all xxx”

