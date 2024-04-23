Mark Wright calls out Michelle Keegan for home decor as he addresses fan criticism

Mark Wright took a cheeky swipe at his wife, Michelle Keegan, over their home decor recently.

The former TOWIE star, 37, made the dig during his Heart Radio show.

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan home

During his radio show, Mark revealed that Michelle always gets the final say regarding home decoration.

A recent addition to their home – a chandelier – has divided fans, and Mark isn’t that big of a fan either.

“I want to talk about something I did on Instagram this week… Now I don’t know about you, but in my household, my partner makes the final decision and has the final say on everything. Even when saying ‘Mark what do you think? What do you think of this colour?’ I’m like ‘yeah, we should go for that one’…’well actually no, we’re going for that one.’ May as well just be quiet,” he said.

“But when it came to picking a chandelier in our house like the light in the middle of our hallway that drops from the third floor ceiling, she designed it and drew it and I was like ‘what is that?'” he continued.

The star took a swipe at Michelle (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright on radio show

Mark then continued. He explained that Michelle designed the chandelier, and he wasn’t a fan of it at first. However, seeing it installed has made him change his mind.

“As we sometimes do we post our house updates on our Instagram account and when we did that we showed the chandelier off and I can’t tell you how many comments I got that made me think why didn’t I think of this at the start? Basically, picture a light with loads and loads of hanging bulbs that are all different heights that you can’t get to because it’s hanging from the staircase in the middle,” he then continued.

He then went on to say how fans questioned how they were going to change the lightbulbs on the chandelier.

“So yeah thanks Instagram for letting me know and thanks for letting me know that I was correct and it was the wrong chandelier… So Michelle, next time I’m picking the light!” he then joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have ‘deep heart to heart’

Michelle and Mark have been out in Australia recently for the filming of Ten Pound Poms, which Michelle stars in.

While Down Under, Mark was cruelly trolled, with some people claiming that Michelle does all the earning in the relationship. Some even branded him a “nobody”.

“Mark has been doing his best to put on a brave face and ignore the comments, but it’s easier said than done – especially when he’s already feeling conscious of the fact that he’s not where he thought he’d be at this point in his career,” a source told Closer magazine.

The source then said: “Michelle is conscious of Mark feeling in any way inferior to her or demasculinised, and seeing how affected he was by the cruel jibes sparked a deep heart-to-heart and, in a way, made them stronger.”

The source also claimed that being in Australia has given Michelle and Mark time to “really talk”.

