Fears for Mark Owen’s beloved pets as he’s forced to flee LA home as wildfires continue to rage

Take That star Mark Owen has had to evacuate his house in Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires destroying parts of California. His wife, Emma Ferguson, has now shared an update.

As apocalyptic fires ravage the city, six people have reportedly died and more than 10,000 structures have been destroyed. Nearly 200,000 people are said to have been evacuated from the area, including several celebrities whose homes are under threat.

Mark and Emma share three children who they live with in LA

Mark Owen flees house in Los Angeles

A relentless windstorm has rapidly spread wildfires across the star-studded city since Tuesday, with residents awaiting new instructions with bated breath as they attempt to salvage their personal belongings and make arrangements to pack up and flee.

52-year-old Take That singer Mark, his wife and their three children, Elwood, Willow and Fox, are amongst those in limbo after being evacuated, with the family doing their best to protect their beloved pets from the ongoing blazes as the chaos unfolds.

The horse might have to be rescued again.

The family said they left their LA abode after they awoke to “helicopters, thick black smoke and winds howling”.

In an update shared to her social media a few hours ago, Emma admitted she is too afraid to say how things are due to the constant developments in the area.

She also pointed out that this horrifying time has exposed the best and worst in humanity. Emma thanked fire fighters for risking their lives to protect the city and praised communities who have pulled together during this horrifying time.

She also criticised the insurance companies that have allegedly refused to cover homes in California for fire damage as well as looters targeting properties and businesses.

Emma also emotionally reflected on how her neighbour, Joyce, had stayed behind to protect her home.

The energy healer and spiritual life coach tearfully stated that she doesn’t “give a [bleep]” about her house, as she has everything she needs which are her family and animals, but just wants Joyce to be okay.

A visibly emotional Emma has been sharing updates on social media

Talking to Instagram on Thursday (January 9), Emma told her followers: “I’m so tired, I don’t think anyone in LA is sleeping right now. I’m popping back on here. We’ve had so many messages of people just checking if we’re ok – friends and family back home and there are so many messages.

Mark Owen’s family fear for their beloved animals

“They’re so lovely. We just don’t have the energy or the time to individually send details. Just to let you know that we are safe. We are still safe. Myself and the two girls are at a hotel with the two smaller dogs and the hamsters.

“Mark is at his music studio with the two bigger dogs and the cats. We have so many animals,” she said, sharing her fears.

Visibly emotional, Emma continued: “We managed to get the horse to safety, although the horse might have to be rescued again because where they were moved to is now under threat.”

“Elwood and his girlfriend were at his girlfriend’s house and that got evacuated so they’re now with other friends. I can’t wait to have my family all back together again.”

The actress also said she “feels so blessed they’re all safe” as many people have “lost everything”.

Emma Ferguson shares emotional update

Although, she also acknowledged that she and her family aren’t in the clear just yet.

She said of the fires: “They’re all still raging so that’s the most exhausting bit. Constantly looking online to see if your house is gone. Then we had threats of looters. Can you believe people are looting at this time? What is wrong with humanity?”

She concluded her message, admitting: “I’m trying to stay in this moment because if I go into tomorrow or the long term that’s when I will break down.”

In a previous post, Emma wrote: “Thank you for all your messages and checking in. I can’t quite comprehend what happened here, but we are safe.

“The hurricane-force winds and lack of water have meant the fire has spread catastrophically fast and taken much of our beloved area with it. Schools, homes, shops, and stables are all gone.

Mark Owen’s family evacuated amid Los Angeles wildfires

“We woke up to helicopters, thick black smoke, winds howling, and the uncertainty that our house would survive. I wish I had packed better. Even if I had just grabbed each of their baby shoes, it would have been something.”

She continued: “So many have lost everything, pets included. And it’s nowhere near over. Three active fires are blazing around us, and there is not enough water to manage the situation. Planes are grounded due to the winds.

“I’m not sure what our next step is. Right now, I’m just heavy and tired. We are beyond grateful to the heroes at @losangelesfiredepartment for all they do during these times.

“They work tirelessly to save homes and lives under catastrophic conditions. We see you. Climate change is real, and it’s apocalyptic when it strikes.”

Mark Owen and his family made their move to LA permanent in 2021 after selling their home in Hampshire.

