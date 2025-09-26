Popstar Lulu has spoken candidly about her relationship with David Bowie.

Speaking on the latest episode of Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, the 76-year-old opened up on the matter for the “first time”.

‘I had sex with David Bowie’

As Fearne quizzed Lulu about the late Ziggy Stardust star, who she admitted to being “fascinated with”, Lulu made a confession.

“Well, you know what,” she announced, “I have never said, ‘Yes, I had sex with David Bowie’ until now.”

Lulu has opened up about her relationship with David Bowie (Credit: Cover Images)

“This is the first time. This is the first time I’ve said it because I always said ‘hmmm’, you know, because I chose not to speak about it.” Lulu continued.

“It was private,” she went on, “and if I’m 100% honest, which I’ve decided I’m going to be, I think I was slightly [bleep]ed. I can’t really remember. Only to say that he got me there and we’re in his room, and you know, we performed the acts and I don’t have to go into bloody details because I can’t actually remember details, but I wouldn’t share them anyway. I do have boundaries, I’m learning to have boundaries. But the point is, I did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu Official (@lulukc)

Lulu on working with David Bowie

Lulu went on to discuss what an “incredible” experience it had been to work with Bowie on her 1974 cover of Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World.

However, she also shared a slightly less positive interaction between the pair.

When eating together at a French chateau, Bowie had apparently told Lulu: “I think you could lose a bit of weight.”

“I was crushed,” Lulu, who competed on The Masked Singer as Piece of Cake in 2023, told Fearne.

Read More: This Morning host Ben Shephard forced to apologise after guest Lulu swears live on air

So what do you think of this story? Let us know with a comment our our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!