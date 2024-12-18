Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith MBE has shared the first snaps of his second baby on social media – he and partner Charlie Bruce now have two children together.

Charlie gave birth to the couple’s first baby on Valentine’s Day, in 2021.

Their daughter’s name is Marley. She’ll turn four years old in a couple of months’ time.

2021 was a big year for Louis. He won the first ever series of The Masked Dancer in June, masked as “Carwash”.

Gymnast Louis competed at three Olympic Games (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Louis Smith announces birth of second baby

Louis and his partner Charlie have shared the first snaps of their second child – baby Remi Monroe Smith.

Remi weighed 7lb 9oz.

Another experience that changes and shapes you from there after.

“Been a wild ride but so happy to say mum and baby are all doing OK,” Louis wrote in the caption.

“Charlie, you are so incredible to go through what you did should be so proud. Another experience that changes and shapes you from there after.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989)

Charlie is a British jazz dancer from Cropston, Leicestershire. She won the first UK series of So You Think You Can Dance in February 2010, and was its youngest ever contestant at the time.

A few months later, she represented the UK in the Second Dance World Championship in Mexico, but withdrew from the competition due to injury.

Louis Smith won Strictly in 2012. First and foremost, however, he is – or was – an artistic gymnast. He earned a bronze and two silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, and the 2016 Rio Olympics respectively.

Louis is now a dad of two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louis Smith’s baby snap receives well wishes from friends and fans

Friends, fans and followers of Louis and Charlie have been sending their well wishes to the family via their Instagram comment section.

“Congratulations, my bro,” writes one.

“Huge congratulations,” says another. “Sending love light and positive vibes your way. So beautiful to see you both so happy and your little family expanding.”

A third sends a “big congratulations to you and your wonderful family”.

“Argh,” writes another. “Congratulations hun… I wish I could have looked after you both… sending love to you and your newest love.” She’s a midwife.

“Huge congratulations to you both,” writes a friend. “Such amazing news. Can’t wait to meet Remi (such a beautiful name).”

Finally, another says: “Whoop whoop whoop! Massive congrats to you and the family.”

Read more: Strictly winner Chris McCausland forced to hand back Glitterball

What do you think of Louis and Charlie’s baby news? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.