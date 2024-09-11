Lorraine Kelly has said she’ll miss the NTAs 2024 due to “not feeling confident”.

The ITV presenter, 64, opened up about the ceremony which takes place on Wednesday night (September 11) at London’s O2.

Speaking on her daytime show this morning, Lorraine admitted she finds the red carpet “scary”.

TV’s Lorraine Kelly has said she’ll miss the NTAs tonight (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly to miss NTAs

She told guest Holly Matthews: “It’s the NTAs tonight and normally I would be going to that.

“I don’t know what it is but I’m not feeling confident enough to go. That whole red carpet thing which I find really scary.”

Holly was on the show to promote her new book Find Your Confidence: The no-nonsense guide to self-belief.

Holly told Lorraine: “You have all the lights on you. And every day, men and women can feel as though they’re being watched, and that everybody is scrutinising them, and that you’re never good enough.

Lorraine has attended the NTAs over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But in that moment, it’s all about turning that outwards and focusing on conversations that you have with people and what’s going on around you. We’re all in our own heads worrying about our own stuff.”

Lorraine added: “This book really helps – it’s proper advice. It’s common sense.”

The ITV presenter has attended the ceremony in the past. This year her ITV daytime show missed out on being nominated in that category.

Instead, This Morning, Loose Women, The Chase, Deal or No Deal and The Repair Shop will go head to head for the best daytime gong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine grandchild

Lorraine recently became a grandmother for the first time as her daughter Rosie gave birth to a little girl called Billie.

The star gushed: “I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents.

“I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly ‘proud’ as daughter Rosie reveals post-partum body days after giving birth: ‘Never thought I’d post a pic of me in my pants’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.