Lorraine Kelly is a proud mother after announcing that her daughter Rosie has published a book about motherhood.

In September 2024, Rosie became a first-time mum when she gave birth to her one-year-old daughter, Billie Kelly Smith-White.

Since then, she has written a book, Mother to Mother: Navigating Motherhood Through the Generations, where she shares her own personal story alongside how people’s approach to parenting and motherhood has changed throughout the years.

And nobody is happier than her mum, Lorraine!

Lorraine has celebrated her daughter Rosie publishing a book (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lorraine Kelly ‘proud’ of daughter Rosie

In an Instagram post shared today (February 26), Lorraine posed alongside Rosie and her husband, Steve Smith.

In the group shot, Rosie stood between her parents and held her book up. A radiant Lorraine flashed a radiant smile while standing in front of bouquets of flowers and a fancy piano.

No stranger to a killer fashion moment, the TV host wore a pink jumper tucked into a leather skirt. To complete her look, she wore leopard-print heels.

“PROUD parents! Happy Publication Day @rosiekellysmith – a wonderful, funny, honest and helpful book for mums and grannies,” she wrote in her caption.

Lorraine added: “Perfect Mothers Day pressie.”

The ITV star also put the hashtags “congratulations,” “proud,” “Mother’s Day,” “love” and “mum.”

‘Beaming with pride’

Like Lorraine, many were proud of Rosie’s latest achievement and took to the comments section to congratulate her.

“Congratulations Rosie, you must be so proud Lorraine xx,” one user to wrote, to which Lorraine replied: “I really am.”

“Lovely pic of you all. Congratulations on your book x,” another person shared.

“Huge congratulations to Rosie!” a third remarked.

“Beaming with pride,” a fourth said, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Congratulations, Rosie. Good luck with your new book,” a fifth wrote.

