Loose Women’s Denise Welch recalls ‘most embarrassing moment’ that saw her ‘poo herself’

Denise Welch has revealed she once soiled herself while walking around New York City.

The TV favourite, whose career spans over four decades, is no stranger to a candid and frank confession.

During a recent interview, Denise was asked to share her “most embarrassing” moment. And as expected, she didn’t hold back with her answer.

Denise has opened up about the awkward incident (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch reveals ‘most embarrassing’ moment

Speaking to The Guardian, she was quizzed on what her “most embarrassing” moment would be.

Denise replied: “[Bleeping] myself in New York last November.” And to make things worse, she revealed that at the time she was wearing cream trousers.

According to Denise, she was on her way to see son Matty Healy play at Madison Square Garden with his band The 1975.

“I was walking through the streets, enjoying the sunshine, pretending I was in some kind of video – throwing my hat into the New York sky like Mary Tyler Moore,” the former Corrie star said.

Denise Welch soiled herself in New York

Denise then recalled how a few people “turned and looked” at her. “Now, although I’m not famous in New York, whenever Matty’s there I do get recognised as his mum, so I’m smiling and waving at them,” she added.

However, the truth finally came out when they headed to the hotel. Loose Women favourite Denise said: “I back to the hotel room and bent over to get something out of the suitcase, and my husband said: ‘Do you realise you’ve [bleeped] yourself?'”

The Loose Women star was in New York when she pooed herself (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond tipped to join Denise on Loose Women

In other Loose Women news, national treasure Alison Hammond has teased a potential stint on the ITV show.

Alison, who hosts This Morning, discussed the possibility of joining the Loose Women panel. She told this week’s Woman’s Own: “I’d love to do Loose [Women| – I’d do any programme. I’ve done most of them!”

She added: “I love my job and I’m good at it. But I’ve always got plans, things I want to do next. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked for my own show. That’s what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!”

Alison has appeared on Loose Women previously, as a guest panellist in 2002 and 2004. She also joined the ladies on their recent tour.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits husband Derek Draper is making ‘progress’ but has ‘battle ahead’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.