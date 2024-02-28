‘Shaken-up’ Loose Women star Linda Robson ‘left with black eye’ during mugging

Loose Women star Linda Robson has recalled how she was once attacked by a thief who stole her bag – but they had a surprise when they looked at what was inside.

The actress has recently dropped her explosive memoir Truth Be Told, filled with tales from her years in the industry. And in the book, Linda opened up about a rather horrific attack that took place that saw her get mugged.

But despite the attacker making off with her Selfridges bag – they had no idea what was inside of it.

The Loose Women star was left with a black eye (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Linda Robson ‘punched’ on street

According to Linda, someone on a bike stole her Selfridges bag and punched her in the face. What’s more, because her face was “such a mess” after the attack, she had to skip work the next day. However, the Birds of a Feather star said there was a bit of good news about the incident though.

They left me with a big black eye and I was really shaken up

“Just as I stepped out into the street, someone wearing a hoodie and riding a mountain bike sped up to me, punched me in the face and stole the Selfridges bag out of my hand,” Linda shared in her book.

Linda was punched in the face by the mugger (Credit: ITV)

Linda Robson reveals ‘silver lining’

She added: “They left me with a big black eye and I was really shaken up,” as Mirror reports.

The Loose Women legend then revealed the “silver lining” of the situation. She said: “They’d be imagining what expensive treats might be inside and then reaching in to get a handful of s***. If you’re reading this now, it serves you right!”

Linda flashes on Loose Women

It comes after Linda shocked fans as she flashed the Loose Women studio audience live on ITV on Monday February 26. The Birds of a Feather star joked she could be “in trouble” after lifting her t-shirt during a segment about ageing.

The surprising moment came during a special episode called ‘This is 60’, with all of the panellists around that age. But when host Ruth Langsford asked the lunchtime telly pundits how they felt about their bodies, Linda decided to give everyone an eyeful of hers.

