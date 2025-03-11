Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has revealed the heartbreaking gift her son got her after he saw her in the “depths of despair.”

The TV star is a proud mum to two sons, Parker and Carter – who she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

And throughout her years in the spotlight, Frankie has been very open about her struggles with depression on TV and in the press.

In a recent interview, Frankie candidly opened up about a time when her youngest son saw her crying on a “bad day”.

Frankie is a mum to two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge makes heartbreaking confession

This week, Frankie and Loose Women co-star Kaye Adams appeared on the show’s brand new podcast.

Talking about depression and how to discuss it with loved ones, Frankie recalled a time that her youngest son Carter caught her “really crying” on a “bad day”.

She shared: “Depression I feel is harder to explain.

“Actually my youngest caught me not that long ago in like the depths of despair on a particular bad day, and I was just really, really crying.”

The Loose Women star candidly opened up (Credit: ITV)

Frankie’s son caught her ‘really crying’

Frankie continued: “He came in and I just panicked. I wasn’t in my right mind and he said ‘mummy are you ok what’s wrong?’

“And I said ‘oh I have got a really bad migraine’ and he kind of accepted that said ‘I hope you feel better’ and left.”

Frankie then revealed the present that Carter bought her – months after he saw her breaking down in tears.

Frankie reveals Carter’s gift for her

“I didn’t realise how much that had sat with him until my birthday a couple of months ago,” Frankie shared.

She went on: “Wayne said ‘there’s a present that Carter wanted me to get for you, it’s really random but when you open it you’ll understand what it is.’

“And when I opened it it was two boxes of ibuprofen and he [Carter] said to Wayne ‘Shall we get her something with migraines because she gets them really bad doesn’t she?'”

Frankie added: “And that’s why he got them me. I thought that was so sweet!”

Frankie Bridge on mental health

Frankie has been candid about her struggles with mental health and anxiety over the years.

She’s addressed going through panic attacks, taking medication and being in rehab during interviews. And she has subsequently become an ambassador for charity Mind.

Frankie has indicated she has suffered with poor mental health since she was a teenager – and was a ‘worried’ child, too.

In 2011, while filming a music video in Iceland, Frankie hit rock bottom with her despair. This led to her hospitalisation on her return to the UK.

She later revealed: “I’d reached a point where I couldn’t cope with everyday life.”

“I was constantly crying and telling my partner that I didn’t really want to be here anymore,” Frankie added.

Frankie also penned Open: Why Asking for Help Can Save Your Life, in which she documented issues she has suffered with.

Read more: Frankie Bridge ‘knocked sideways’ after benign tumour found in her neck

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.