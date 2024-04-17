Loose Women star Charlene White ‘calls police’ after old lady is mugged: ’20 seconds later, a scream’

Loose Women star Charlene White has shared her shock after witnessing a horror mugging – in which she rushed to the aid of the distraught victim.

The TV presenter recalled the incident, which happened outside of a London tube station, online, sharing her shock. Charlene then went on to discuss it more during an appearance on TV.

Revealing the terrifying incident that left one commuter “shook up and crying”, Charlene was forced to call the cops over the situation.

The presenter witnessed a horror mugging

Loose Women Charlene White recalls horror mugging

On Tuesday (April 16) Loose Women star Charlene took to her X, formerly known as Twitter account. She wrote: “You know when you know immediately something’s off?

*Knew* they were robbing phones. 20 secs later a scream.

“Spotted 2 kids on too-big for them bikes. Then saw the balaclavas. *Knew* they were robbing phones. 20 secs later a scream. They’d grabbed a commuter’s phone. Really, really annoyed I didn’t follow my instincts and take a pic.”

Charlene ‘called police’ after victim left ‘shook up’

In a follow-up post, Charlene tweeted: “The victim, and older lady, was shook up and crying. I called the police and they arrived super quick. Turns out the pair have been at it all morning, so police have been chasing them around that part of London. REALLY wish I’d taken the damn picture. Grrrrr.”

She added: “Obvs very picky thieves as they took another commuters phone, looked at it, then threw it on the floor.”

Charlene had to call the police after the incident

‘You did what you could in the moment’

Fans commended Charlene for her actions by helping the victim. Replying to her X post, one follower said: “You did what you could in the moment and assisted the victims affected, which they will have appreciated. We need more ‘active bystanders’ who will step up and help. It’s part of being an ally.”

Someone else added: “At least you did something to help when you could.”

Loose Women star Charlene White reveals incident on TV

Later on, Charlene appeared on the ITV News special London Mayor debate. The journalist spoke to Sadiq Khan about the mugging she witnessed, as she quizzed him about crime in London.

Charlene said: “I saw an older lady who was a victim of crime outside of Waterloo Station early this morning and had to help her because her phone got stolen by muggers.”

