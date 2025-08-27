Lindsey Russell, who is a roving reporter on The One Show, has revealed she’s eloped with her boyfriend to tie the knot in a wedding in Las Vegas.

The 34 year old first rose to fame after becoming the 36th presenter of Blue Peter. She is also a regular voice on the radio, presenting the early breakfast show on Heart FM before Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

Presenter and radio host Lindsey Russell eloped in Las Vegas (Credit: Cover Images)

The One Show star Lindsey Russell’s Vegas wedding

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Lindsey shared snapshots of herself with her husband.

Within a carousel, Lindsey and her hubby were captured holding hands in front of the Las Vegas lights.

She opted for a white vintage-style dress with puffy sleeves and paired the glam look with matching kitten heels. In the following slide, the couple shared a passionate kiss.

Lindsey and her partner were also snapped at the altar holding hands while exchanging vows.

“Officially in my wife era!” she wrote in her caption, adding the chapel, flaming heart, and ring emoji.

Still on a high from the big day, Lindsey has since shared some behind-the-scenes footage from when she got glammed up for her wedding.

“A moment for the glam!” she said on Instagram today (August 27).

“Cannot thank the girls at @glammedupvegas enough for making me feel (and look) so special on my wedding day. They took such good care of me, nailed the brief and did it all while hyping me up. All I had to do was sit there and drink margaritas. Heaven.”

She concluded: “Elizabeth and Natalie, I adore you both – getting ready with you was one of the highlights of my wedding day.”

‘Huge congratulations to you both’

Following the wholesome announcement, Lindsey’s followers appeared in the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“Ahhhhh congrats!!” Clara Amfo wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS! ELOPING IS THE BEST!” The One Show co-star Angellica Bell added.

“Ah how bloomin’ fantastic! Huge congratulations to you both xxx,” a third remarked.

“Amazing!! Love this. Congratulations to you both. Xx,” a fourth person said.

