Linda Nolan’s heartbreaking fears days before her death: ‘You think, oh my god, is this it?’

Linda Nolan candidly revealed her death fears just days before she passed away aged 65.

It was announced on Wednesday (January 15) that Linda had sadly died following a long journey with cancer. The singer passed away “peacefully” and was “surrounded by her devoted family”.

And in her final column for The Mirror published in January, Linda opened up about her fears of dying.

The TV star sadly passed away this week (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Linda Nolan fears before death

Linda had been fighting cancer for several years before her tragic death this week. She is the second Nolan sister to pass away, after Bernie’s death from cancer in 2013.

I became so weak

Recalling what would be her final Christmas, Linda described it as a “complete blow out” as she “hadn’t eaten for 11 days” after battling the flu.

The singer and TV star revealed she felt so bad that she feared the worst, as she candidly opened up in her last-ever column.

Singer Linda revealed her fears about dying before her death (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan thought ‘is this it?’

Linda explained: “The doctors say it’s been a bad case of flu. I became so weak I’d walk a few steps and struggle to catch my breath.

You think, ‘Oh my God, is this it?’

“My legs were even more wobbly than usual and of course although I try not to, I immediately thought of how Bernie was at the end. You think, ‘Oh my God, is this it?”

Linda went on to recall how on New Year’s Eve her family was “so worried” that they got Linda checked out at the hospital, where they gave her steroids as well as antibiotics.

She revealed she was too sick ‘to cuddle and eat’ (Credit: ITV)

Linda felt ‘so grateful’

She was sent home to rest but was told she could attend sister Coleen’s New Year’s Party.

It’ll take more than flu to finish me off

But Linda was asleep by 10:10pm as for the “first time” in her life she “wasn’t in the mood for cuddles”.

Linda added: “Despite all the rubbish, I feel so grateful to be getting well again. I’ve never been keen on resolutions, but here’s one: it’ll take more than flu to finish me off.”

Linda Nolan cancer

Linda received the all-clear from breast cancer in 2006 after her diagnosis a year before, but was later diagnosed with incurable secondary cancer in 2017.

Tragically, Linda succumbed to an incurable form of cancer, which had spread to her brain, at the age of 65.

