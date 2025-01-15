Linda Nolan’s funeral plans – ‘blingy’ coffin, heartfelt final song and taking inspiration from sister Bernie

The death of Linda Nolan was announced today (January 15). The singer – who had been battling cancer for two decades – was 65 years old.

In the past, the star spoke openly about her plans for her funeral – including what casket what she wanted and what her final song would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

Death of Linda Nolan

Today it was announced that Linda had sadly passed away. Her agent announced the heartbreaking news in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist,” the statement said.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable,” they then continued.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment.

“She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Linda wanted to organise her own funeral (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan on her funeral plans prior to her death

In the past, Linda had spoken about her funeral plans.

In April 2023, she spoke to The Mirror about arranging her own funeral, revealing what song she was going to play, as well as what sort of coffin she wanted.

I think it’s a one-way trip now.

“I think it’s a one-way trip now. I am positive, but I have my moments when I slide down the wall in a heap,” she heartbreakingly confessed.

She also revealed that she was beginning to organise her funeral. She then explained that her husband, Brian, had organised his funeral.

Brian died in 2007. They’d been married for 26 years.

Linda spoke of her funeral plans (Credit: ITV)

‘Bernie arranged hers’

Linda then went on to talk about what she’d like for her funeral.

“Bernie [Nolan] arranged hers. It’s easier for people left behind. I’ve gone into it a little bit. A Neil Sedaka song, Our Last Song Together. And I know the funeral people I’m going to use,” she said.

Our Last Song Together contains some heartfelt lyrics, including “This will be our last song together, Words will only make us cry, This will be our last song together, There’s no other way we can say goodbye.”

“Brian’s coffin was like a flight case, with ‘This way up’ and ‘Fragile’ on it. Our auntie had a beautiful coffin with pictures of us around it. Then Maureen said: ‘Look at this coffin, it was made for you, it’s pink glitter,'” she said.

When asked if she’d go for that one, she replied saying “absolutely”, before referring to herself as a “blingy Nolan”.

Read more: Linda Nolan admitted she wasn’t ‘afraid of dying’ in heart-wrenching final posts weeks before her death

Leave your tributes to Linda on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.