Linda Nolan has shared her fears over her incurable cancer diagnosis after revealing that her symptoms are “getting worse”.

The Nolan Sisters icon, 64, was first diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all clear in 2006. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020.

Then, last year, Linda sadly revealed that it had spread to her brain.

Now, she’s revealed that she’s waiting on scan results that could “change” her life. And she’ll get that news the day before her 65th birthday.

Linda Nolan awaiting cancer results as symptoms ‘getting worse’

The star turns 65 on February 23, and will get the results of her recent scan the previous day.

Writing in her column in The Mirror, Linda shared her worries ahead of the results.

“If I’m honest, I’ve worried about my progress this week. My speech is getting worse and so is my mobility, I think. I had more scans on Monday and I’ll get the results this month, the day before my 65th birthday.”

Linda then added: “I know when I walk into that room my life could change in a second.”

‘Honour’ for Linda as she lights up London and New York

The star has always said that she’s “living with cancer, not dying from it” and she was true to her word this week as she lit up London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Linda joined her pink sisters as part of a new campaign by the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Posting on social media, Linda said: “It’s been an honour working with the @pinkribbonfoundation over the past year and taking part in the BOLD Exhibition, where photographer @caroline_sikkenk is capturing photos of fellow #breastcancersisters who’ve either lost their hair or their hair is now regrowing, following cancer treatment.

“I was traumatised when I lost my hair, but seeing my hair regrowing is everything – and seeing it on the lights at both Piccadilly Circus AND TIMES SQUARE is incredible.”

