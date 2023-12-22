Following news that there has been “shrinkage” in her tumours, singer Linda Nolan has ruled out ending her own life amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

She opened up about the subject in her new column with the Mirror. Her comments come after Diana Rigg’s daughter, Rachael, shared her mother’s views on legalising assisted death after she entered the final weeks of her cancer back in 2020.

As previously reported, television presenter Esther Rantzen made headlines recently after revealing she had signed up for assisted suicide following her lung cancer diagnosis in January.

Linda rules out ending her own life amid cancer battle (Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t want my family to care for me at the end’

Describing Rachael’s story as an “excruciating read,” Linda said she wouldn’t “opt to end my life,” stating that it “terrifies me, going a second too soon.”

She added: “But would it reassure me to know I had the option? I think so. It’s the loss of control over what’s coming that scares me. It’s something I speak to my counsellor about. And I don’t want my family to care for me at the end. I don’t want them to see me suffer; I must have dignity at all costs.”

Linda said that when the time came, she could “picture myself in a hospice and my sisters arriving to administer pink gin.” However, she admitted if there was any “agony” or if she felt worse than she could imagine, she would consider dying sooner.

“With the necessary checks and balances, I’m with Diana,” she stated.

“But knowing I had a legal choice over the end of my life would be a comforting hand in the dark I could choose whether to reach for, to hold, or not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

Linda Nolan awarded ‘Celebrity Hero of the Year’ amid cancer battle

Following a challenging year, Linda was awarded the award for Celebrity Hero of the Year at Best Magazine’s award ceremony.

Celebrating the news, the I’m in the Mood for Dancing hitmaker revealed on Instagram that it was an “absolute honour” to win. Her younger sister, Coleen Nolan, presented the award to her on the night while Vanessa Feltz shared a “moving introduction.”

“It was such a wonderful night, a rare sisters’ night out – catching up with old friends, making new ones, and meeting all the other incredible, deserving Best Heroes,” Linda expressed.

