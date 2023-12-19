GMB today: Esther Rantzen’s daughter asked if she’ll go to Dignitas with her mum by Richard Madeley as viewers stunned

GMB today viewers have demanded show bosses to get “Richard Madeley off” over his “ridiculous” question to the daughter of Esther Rantzen.

TV presenter Richard was back on TV screens on Tuesday (December 19) for today’s edition of GMB. Joining co-host Charlotte Hawkins, the pair gave viewers a rundown of all the latest news.

One of the stories up for discussion today was the news that TV presenter Esther Rantzen has joined an assisted dying clinic. But when talking to Esther’s daughter on GMB, Richard rubbed plenty of viewers up the wrong way.

Esther Rantzen Joins Dignitas amid cancer battle

Showbiz veteran Esther, 82, revealed her lung cancer diagnosis in a statement in January. At the time, the founder of ChildLine said that although it had “spread”, she ‘remained optimistic’.

And this week, Esther revealed that if treatment doesn’t improve, she is considering ending her own life. Speaking on the BBC’s Today podcast, she candidly shared that she has even joined the Swiss organisation Dignitas – which enables people to have assisted suicide.

The news of Esther’s decision has made plenty of headlines. On today’s GMB, Richard and Charlotte spoke to Esther’s daughter, Rebecca Wilcox.

However, Richard has since come under fire for his “ridiculous” interview with Rebecca. So much so, that viewers have demanded the former This Morning host get the boot from the show.

Esther Rantzen daughter on GMB

Speaking about her mother’s heartbreaking decision on GMB, Rebecca said: “I would personally want to ground her plane if she was going to fly to Zurich but I know that it’s her decision. I just don’t ever want her to go.”

When asked if she thinks her mother’s decision is right, she added: “Absolutely, absolutely. We’re allowed to make decisions about everything in our own lives.”

GMB host Richard Madeley slammed by viewers

Co-host Richard then brought up Esther’s late husband, Desmond Wilcox – who died of a heart attack in 2000. He said: “Your late father Desmond who I knew quite well. He didn’t have a good death did he.”

Pausing, before laughing and admitting, “Yes, sorry inappropriate laughter is what my family does,” Rebecca said: “It was horrific. And his death replaced our memories of him for a really long time. You remember second by second, that horrific moment.”

GMB fans fuming

Near the end of the interview, Richard quizzed Rebecca: “When the time does come, will you go with her?”

She replied: “I… you know what, legally I can’t say that because I would get into trouble. But I hear that Switzerland is very nice.”

However, fans were left fuming at Richard’s comments during the interview. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Richard – what a ridiculous question to ask Esther Rantzen’s daughter whether she would intend to go to Switzerland. You know she can’t answer that, you fool.”

‘Seriously get this man off GMB’

A second proclaimed: “When the time comes, will you go with her? She’s not a bloody pet you take to the vets ffs. If she said yes she’s opening herself up to potentially going to jail. Seriously get this man off GMB. Absolute b*****d.”

A third branded Richard as having “no tact,” especially when he mentioned the death of Rebecca’s dad. The viewer said: “Get Madeley off. Saying to Esther Rantzen’s daughter ‘your dad had a bad death didn’t he’. No tact.”

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

