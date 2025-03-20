Singer Lily Allen announced she has had a boob job four months after splitting from husband David Harbour.

In December, headlines revealed that Lily, 39, and Stranger Things actor David, 49, had split after exchanging vows in Las Vegas in 2020. News broke after the Smile hitmaker was reportedly seen on celebrity dating app Raya and spending Christmas alone.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that David had already moved on with a new girlfriend named Ellie Fallon. However, it seems Lily, who shares daughters Ethel and Marnie with ex-husband Sam Cooper, has been busy herself by going under the knife…

While Lily and David haven’t been separated for long, David has reportedly moved on (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lily Allen announces boob job following David Harbour split

While hosting her Miss Me? podcast alongside pal Miquita Oliver, Lily revealed on Thursday’s (March 20) episode that she had some work done.

“I’ve just got some new additions to the family, I don’t know if you’ve noticed!” she said, referring to her breasts.

While starting to laugh, the music chart-topper added: “They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there is definitely a contrast in age to my face!”

Lily announced her boob job on her Miss Me? podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Co-host Miquita asked how she felt about her implants. Lily insisted they are “really fun”, adding that she’s “buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can fit in”.

The Dreamland actor has yet to show them off by sending pictures from her phone as she is waiting for them to “drop and fluff” first.

‘I’ll get the BBL next’

It seems Lily is eager to go under the knife once again as she discussed altering her backside.

“I’m just thinking I’ll get the BBL next, I’d quite like the bum!” she told Miquita.

This isn’t the first time Lily has discussed getting a BBL. Previously, she expressed wanting to get her bum done before any “sagging” starts.

Previously on Miss Me?, she said: “Everyone will be like, ‘Didn’t she have a really saggy [bleep] a couple of weeks ago, and now she hasn’t.’ Rather than, ‘Huh, she’s really been doing some stuff in the gym.'”

