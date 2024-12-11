In the latest Liam Payne update, the number of suspects in Argentina’s ongoing investigation into the singer’s death has reportedly risen to five.

Two workers from the Buenos Aires hotel are now allegedly under investigation.

Liam Payne latest

Respected Argentinian news website Infobae named the second hotel employee today as the head of security. Locally reports claim the hotel’s chief receptionist, who originally called 911 to ask for medical assistance for the performer, is also under investigation.

Since his death, harrowing images of the star been carried up to his hotel room have emerged.

The images have sparked concern over the way Liam was treated by the staff at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Infobae also reported that the investigating judge of the probe has told the two men to designate a defence lawyer. This is so she can formally question them under oath.

The date for their first interview is said to have been scheduled for next week.

The publication didn’t disclose what charges the two individuals may be facing. However, local reports have speculated that they could be facing manslaughter allegations.

Liam Payne death investigation

These fresh reports regarding the naming of suspects come as three people, who are already under formal investigation, have been summoned for questioning.

They have been identified locally as Liam’s close friend and two former hotel workers.

The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling to his death from the balcony of his hotel. A toxicology report claimed that Liam had a “cocktail of drugs” in his system at the time of his death.

According to the prosecutor’s document, Liam sent a text to Roger on the day of his death asking for several grams of a substance.

Reports presume he was referring to cocaine.

Liam Payne was laid to rest on November 20.

ED! has contacted the CasaSur Palermo Hotel for comment.

