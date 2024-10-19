Liam Payne ‘checked into rehab’ to ‘get his life on track’ months before death but left after 48 hours

Liam Payne reportedly checked into rehab just months before his tragic death – only to end up leaving just two days in.

Singer Liam died on October 16 after falling from his third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31. A post-mortem examination report states that Liam sadly died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Now, it’s been claimed that One Direction star Liam had checked into rehab back in July – only to reportedly leave after 48 hours.

It’s been claimed Liam went to rehab in the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne ‘checked into rehab’ months before death

Over the years, Liam had been open about his struggles and battle with sobriety. However, it’s been reported that in July, Liam signed up for the £5,000 a night The Priory in London.

Liam is said to have signed up to a 28-day detox programme, in a bid to “get his life on track”. But after just 48 hours, Liam reportedly walked out – leaving his family and loved ones devastated.

Liam Payne ‘wanted to get his life on track’

A source told The Sun: “He gave it a go at overcoming his addictions once and for all. He really wanted to get his life on track.

“All his loved ones were rooting for him. There was dismay when he managed just 48 hours of treatment”, they added.

The source went on to claim how One Direction star Liam “bravely sought help” but was unable to stay the course.

The singer sadly died this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne ‘couldn’t beat his demons’

The insider also alleged that the treatment “proved too much” for Liam and as a result, he checked himself out.

“Liam was loved, adored and incredibly talented. But he just couldn’t beat his demons,” the source added to the publication.

Inside Liam Payne’s hotel room

On Thursday (October 17) pictures of Liam’s hotel room in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires emerged. They appeared to show a smashed TV as well as alcohol and “medicines”.

Liam was staying at the CasaSur Hotel in the neighbourhood of Palermo at the time of his death. Buenos Aires police have confirmed they have searched the singer’s hotel room. They found alcohol as well as medicines including clonazepam.

Clonazepam is a medicine used to treat epileptic seizures or fits, muscle spasms, panic disorder and restless legs syndrome, according to the NHS website.

In images published by Argentine media, a TV in the room was seen smashed alongside a champagne glass which was half full.

Reports allege that white powder and burnt aluminium foil were also seen in the bathroom and living area of the room. Meanwhile, a green lighter and a container of Dove soap appeared on a messy table.

Read more: Cheryl pays tribute to Liam Payne and issues plea over son Bear: ‘It is breaking my heart further’

Share your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.