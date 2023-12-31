Lewis Capaldi announces extended version of his album – six months after taking break from music for health reasons

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has announced that an extended version of his album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, is being released tomorrow (Monday, January 1).

Lewis’ news comes six months after he announced he’d be taking a break from music to focus on his health.

The star hasn’t performed on stage since June (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lewis Capaldi announces music break

Back in June, Lewis told his fans that he wouldn’t be performing on stage for the “foreseeable”.

The star – who suffers from tourettes – announced the news just days after he struggled through a performance at Glastonbury.

In a post on social media, he said that his Glastonbury performance made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come”.

Lewis Capaldi announces big career news

However, today Lewis took to social media to announce some big news to his fans. In a lengthy post, he has been getting help for his tourettes and anxiety since his break from music.

“I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June,” he said.

He then went on to say that he was “overwhelmed” by the support he had received from fans.

He then thanked fans for their support of his new album – and revealed that he is bringing an extended version of it out…tomorrow!

“Prior to my decision to [bleep] off for a bit, I’d always hoped to release an extended version at some point!” he said.

Lewis’ fans were delighted by the news (Credit: ITV)

Lewis’ new album out tomorrow

He then continued. “After some back-and-forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I’ve decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day,” he said.

“For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life,” he then continued. “I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100 percent before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!”

Fans were delighted by the news. “You never cease to amaze me, your humility is just a different level. Keep looking after you and happy new year,” one fan wrote.

“Make music YOU want to make. You’re never a disappointment. So happy to hear from you & that you’re doing so well. THAT was the best news.. Songs are just a perk. Can’t wait to listen!!” another said.

