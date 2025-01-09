Lauren Laverne is stepping down from her role as the host of the BBC Radio 6 Breakfast Show as she’s moving to a new daytime slot.

The 46-year-old presenter – who also hosts The One Show – took time off the Breakfast Show in August 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, she’s decided to quit the popular programme for good.

Lauren will be permanently replaced after six years by Nick Grimshaw. The new host said he is “honoured” to be presenting the BBC Radio 6 show.

Lauren Laverne exits BBC Radio 6 breakfast show

The radio star announced her resignation from the Breakfast Show during her segment today (January 9).

She said: “As listeners will know, I had a really tough 2024 and worried at times that I wouldn’t be able to return to the station I love so much.

“It has been a huge honour (and so much fun) to host the Breakfast Show for six wonderful years, but it is time to pass the baton on, and to set my alarm a little later.”

The former member of the band Kenickie used the opportunity to reflect on her cancer recovery. She said: “During my recovery I learned all over again about the power of music, the people you surround yourself with and the emotional support and joy radio can provide.”

Lauren continued: “I’m so grateful to be able to get back to doing what I love and sharing those things with our brilliant listeners every day.”

The radio star will continue to present a new mid-morning weekday programme. It’ll consist of her regular featured such as Desert Island Disco, People’s Playlist and live sessions, reports Express UK.

Nick Grimshaw is the new host

Following her exit announcement, Lauren took to Instagram to share her own post. She wrote a long caption alongside her picture with Nick.

Bidding farewell to her listeners, Lauren said: “I hope we made your mornings brighter and set you up for the day. I know Nick will continue doing that. As for mid mornings, I can’t wait to get started.

“As for mid mornings, I can’t wait to get started. Thank you for all the kind messages of encouragement and support today, and for listening to our station. We’re all so lucky and proud to be part of it.”

Nick previously covered for Lauren when she was on a break. He’s thrilled to take over as the permanent presenter.

Talking about his new role on the Breakfast Show, he said: “I’ve had the greatest four months covering for Lauren. I can’t wait to continue waking you up on 6 Music. I want to say thank you to the listeners who’ve made me feel so welcome over the past few months and to Lauren’s fantastic team who have been imperative in making me so happy on air.”

“6 Music is a precious place, a station I love, I’m honestly honoured to be asked to work there and can’t wait to continue supplying the best new music from the world’s most interesting artists.”

Lauren’s cancer diagnosis

Lauren hasn’t reveal the type of cancer she was diagnosed with.

Sharing the health update, she wrote: “I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test.” Lauren assured her fans: “I am expected to make a full recovery.”

The radio star urged others to get themselves “checked out”, as the disease has become more common than ever.

“I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today. Half of us will get cancer at some point. And if you do, finding out ASAP is everything,” Lauren wrote.

