Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny welcome third baby and share first pictures and poignant name

Olympic champions Laura and Jason Kenny have announced the birth of their third baby.

The track cyclists both tied the knot at a private ceremony in September 2016. The following year, Laura and Jason welcomed their first child, son Albie, seven. In July 2023, the couple had another son, Monty.

Last December, Laura and Jason revealed they were expecting their third child.

Laura and Jason Kenny welcomed their third baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura and Jason Kenny announce arrival of baby daughter

After having two sons, Laura and Kenny announced yesterday (May 5) the exciting news of the arrival of their first daughter, Lilian.

“Three’s the magic number,” they wrote on Instagram. “Lilian Joyce Kenny. Born on 4/5/25 at 10.44am. Weighing 8.0lbs.”

To accompany the post, the pair shared photos of their newborn laying down on her stomach while she was wrapped up in a pink blanket with “Lily” embroidered in white.

Her older brothers were captured from behind, in between Lilian, with their names on the back of their jumpers.

“Can’t stop calling her, him. There was only ever one name we had in mind for a daughter. A mix of both our nans’ names. Our beautiful little family is complete,” the couple added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dame Laura Kenny (@laurakenny31)

‘Huge congratulations to you all’

Following the wholesome news, their followers rushed to the comments section.

“Congratulations to all of you!” former athlete Denise Lewis wrote.

“Amazing news! Huge congratulations and can’t wait to meet you Lily,” cyclist and swimmer Sarah Storey added.

“Huge congratulations to you all! Hope you’re doing well,” swimmer Rebecca Adlington expressed.

“Congratulations to you all, what a gorgeous family you are and I’m so happy to hear of her safe arrival! Sending you loads and loads of love,” another added.

Laura had a miscarriage in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Has Laura Kenny had an ectopic pregnancy?

In April 2022, Laura announced she fell pregnant after the 2021 Tokyo Games. However, in November 2021, she miscarried at nine weeks. The following year, after feeling unwell from catching COVID in January, Laura was rushed into surgery with an ectopic pregnancy.

“Scared doesn’t even come close. I lost a fallopian tube that day,” she shared on Instagram. “I’ve always known I was tough, but sometimes life pushes you to an unbearable limit.”

Laura added on her Instagram Story: “Miscarriage is a lot more common than people realise which is why we have decided to share our heartbreak, to help support others.”

According to the NHS, an ectopic pregnancy is when a “fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes”.

Read more: Morning Live presenter Michelle Ackerley pregnant with first baby as co-host Gethin Jones offers congratulations

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.