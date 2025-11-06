King Charles has ‘endless plates and screws’ in his arm as he jokes about ‘dropping dead’ during health centre visit

King Charles gave a rare insight to his health as he made a shock joke about “dropping dead” while at a recent royal engagement.

Yesterday (November 5) King Charles made a trip to Chatfield Health Care centre in West London. The centre has their own Veteran Friendly programme.

During his visit, he chatted to different Armed Forces personnel. It seems he was getting the full rundown on how the centre helps everyone. But one conversation led King Charles to confess more about his own health.

Charles spoke to members of the health centre programme (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King jokes about ‘dropping dead’

During his visit to the medical centre, King Charles had tea with five different veterans to hear how the facility supports former servicemen and women. The facility is one of 4,450 veteran-friendly practices in England. It currently has 49 veterans but there could be up to 120 in the local area.

While speaking to veteran David Wiggins, as reported by HELLO!, Charles found a way to bond with him through his own previous struggles.

David’s left arm was in cast after he fell off his bike in Richmond Park and fractured both his elbow and wrist. And it seems King Charles has had his own experiences with things like that.

The 76-year-old king said: “Are they keeping that under control? I’m so glad.”

Then David revealed that he had three plates in his arm.

Charles responded: “I have got endless plates and screws in my arm as well. All that is left of you when you drop dead is ‘Made in Switzerland.’”

The king went on to praise the centre, telling the group: “I am so glad. I hadn’t realised there was this marvellous effort in specialising with veterans in GP practices which is clearly making a big difference.”

When speaking to Dr Shane Barker, Charles was told about how some veterans don’t like to “burden anyone” with their issues and want to “sort it out themselves”.

But Charles responded: “The difficulty, I suspect, is that when you leave the forces, you are leaving that whole family of your unit. You’re suddenly left wondering what to do. I presume that it must be a great help.”

Charles has had his own health issues (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles’ health issues

King Charles has had his own health woes in the last year as he has spent quite some time being treated for cancer.

In January 2024, the king discovered he had cancer and the news was announced by Buckingham Palace. It came after he had undergone treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

While Charles shared his diagnosis with the world, it was never specified what kind of cancer he has. However, the palace confirmed that the king didn’t have prostate cancer.

For a few months in 2024, King Charles took some time away from his public engagements to focus on his health. But he ultimately returned to work in April 2024.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘true feelings’ over David Beckham’s knighthood after football star’s ‘tears’

What do you think about King Charles opening up on his health? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!