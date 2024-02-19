Exactly what Kelly Brook eats in a day following her two stone weight loss: ‘I’m lucky, Jeremy like a big bum and boobies’

Kelly Brook has shared what she eats in a day, having recently opened up about her weight loss.

Model Kelly, 44, has revealed she has dropped two stone since 2017 – and has no desire to lose any more.

She told MailOnline she and her husband Jeremy Parisi enjoy long hikes together walking their dog.

But Kelly also noted how Jeremy adores her curves, and that her weight loss is linked to health and fitness rather than focusing shedding pounds.

‘I’m happy in myself and confident’

Radio host Kelly explained: “Jeremy’s Italian so he likes he likes a big bum and boobies – so I don’t have to worry about that!”

She continued: “You just have to realise that no one really cares what you look like other than you do. You’ve got to do what makes you feel good because if you’re trying to look a certain way to please someone else it’s a never-ending battle.

“I’m happy in myself and confident and I don’t think my husband notices my weight if it fluctuates… if you feel good that can only lead to more sex!”

The star has promoted SlimFast products in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

Kelly Brook weight loss: What she eats in a day

Kelly also noted how she is subjected to trolling due to her association with SlimFast. But she insists her posts about the product relate to her “maintaining”, rather than slimming.

For breakfast, she often eats a granola bar with coffee. But if she’s in a rush, her plans might mean she turns to a SlimFast shake.

She has another one for lunch. Or she might enjoy a SlimFast meal bar, or one of their bag of pretzels instead.

Dinner, however, often sees her sitting down with Jeremy, who ensures a healthy, heart dinner is on the table for when she comes back from work.

She added: “I’ll come home to a nice cooked meal. He’s very sweet, he’ll always light a little candle and set the table. He’s Italian-French so it’s all about sitting down and eating together so we do that.”

