Keisha Buchanan’s domestic abuse terror as it’s claimed she was stopped from showering by ex who beat her and controlled her eating

The former partner of Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan was accused of subjecting her to abuse for more than a decade in court today (Thursday May 8).

Taiwo Leo Atieno, 39, is alleged to have conducted a “campaign of terror and abuse” against the pop star, including beating her.

The ex professional footballer, who played for Kenya and Torquay United, is also said to have banned Keisha, 40, her from wearing red lipstick.

Keisha Buchanan abuse claims

Atieno is also alleged to have grabbed Keisha around the neck, punched her on the arm, and struck her on the back during three assaults.

She also claims he controlled her finances, as well as many aspects of her day-to-day life – including when she could shower or go to the gym, her eating habits, and when and what she could watch on TV.

Additionally, one assault allegedly saw her experience a sharp pain in her lower back. She has described it as feeling like a kick. Furthermore, Keisha alleges she had to undergo physiotherapy due to the abuse.

The alleged abuse is said to have taken place between 2015 and 2018. Atieno also allegedly also contacted Keisha demanding £25,000, the court heard.

Atieno has also been accused of harassing Keisha following the end of their relationship, which began in 2011. He is also accused of breaches of a court order banning him from contacting her.

‘He berated her and called her trashy’

Prosecutor Edward Kalber told Willesden Magistrates’ Court that the “severe” offending has caused “both psychological and physical” problems.

He remarked: “The defendant would get annoyed if the complainant wore red lipstick. He berated her and called her trashy, and told her she looked like a prostitute whenever she wore this.”

The defendant would get annoyed if the complainant wore red lipstick.

Mr Kalber added how this conduct also affected what she was allowed to eat. Additionally, it is claimed Atieno controlled her use of the shower while they were living together, and only allowed her to use the gym “at certain times”.

He has also allegedly emailed Keisha, and is accused of harassment over the course of three years.

Atieno, of Kennington in London, is currently in custody. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

His defence claimed that Atieno was a business manager for Keisha, claiming he never took over her bank accounts.

The case continues at Harrow Crown Court in London on June 5.

ED! has approached a representative for Keisha Buchanan for comment.

