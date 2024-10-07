Katie Radford took to social media over the weekend to share pictures from her Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower.

Katie, 21, is expecting her first baby and consequently adding yet another member to the large 22 Kids and Counting brood.

Evidently, the family spared no expense in celebrating Katie’s milestone. Sue and Katie took to social media to show off all the adorable details of the baby shower in a selection of photos.

Sue shared a string of snaps on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Inside Katie Radford’s baby shower

Katie opted for a Winnie the Pooh theme with a largely blue and yellow colour scheme. The party, which seemed to take place in a village hall, boasted tables with honeypot party favours and a large balloon display, ideal for photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie radford (@katieeradfordd)

At the entrance of the bash, a custom sign could be seen with illustrations of several characters from the classic children’s book and the words: “Welcome to Katie’s baby shower.”

Balloons welcomed people to Katie Radford’s baby shower (Credit: Instagram)

Alongside a snap of the fancy sign, Sue penned: “Can you tell Katie really wanted a Winnie The Pooh themed baby shower?”

Obviously, there were tons of balloons dotted all around the setting. The hall also had a blue backdrop to ensure any guests could get a perfect, Instagram-worthy snap.

It wasn’t just the decorations that stole the show. Katie even had a cute cake to share with guests, decorated with honeypots, bees and delicious metallic drizzle. We hope you saved us a slice, Katie!

The mum and daughter duo made sure to pose for a selfie (Credit: Instagram)

The reality star even had her very own custom biscuits with the words “Katie’s baby shower” printed on them!

Katie made sure to pose for a string of sweet snaps with her mum. She also penned a big thank you on her story. Katie wrote: “Had the best day. Thank you so much, Mum.”

Katie also showed off some details from the celebrations (Credit: Instagram)

‘Such a lovely afternoon’

Sue also gushed: “Such a lovely afternoon at Katie Radford’s baby shower.”

Katie also made sure to dress for the occasion by sporting a beautiful, baby blue gown and accessorised with an on-theme Winnie the Pooh paper tiara. Cute!

Sue and Noel Radford will be welcoming their 15th grandchild (Credit: Instagram)

Back in May, Katie took to Instagram where she shared a string of snaps of a colourful gender reveal party, including a clip where she and her boyfriend, Connor, discovered whether they are expecting a son or daughter.

In the clip, the couple could be seen looking very pleased. Katie penned in the caption of the post: “Baby Carter, Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Katie opted for a Winnie the Pooh theme (Credit: Instagram)

Baby Carter is on the way

Fans of the Channel 5 programme took to the comments to share their thoughts at the time, with many very surprised that Katie is expecting her very own bundle of joy.

One said: “I feel like I’ve missed a whole chapter!! Congratulations.”

A second penned: “You’re going to make amazing parents! Seeing how you are with the youngers. You’re just so natural both of you!”

A third wrote: “Connor’s genuine emotion of happy tears, just beautiful. What a guy. Congratulations to the both of you. Katie you are made for this.”

Because of the timing of Katie’s gender reveal announcement back in May, which is usually shared between 18 and 21 weeks into the pregnancy, and judging by the size of her growing bump, it looks like she could be due to give birth any day now!

Let’s hope Sue and Noel are prepared for their 15th grandchild!

Read more: Sue Radford admits she’s ‘really struggling’ ahead of daughter Millie’s wedding

So, what do you think of Katie’s Winnie the Pooh themed baby shower? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.