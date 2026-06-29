Katie Price wished daughter Princess Andre a happy birthday a day early and then explained why.

The Sun reported that Katie shared the Instagram tribute before Princess officially turned 19 in the UK on June 29.

Katie posted a throwback photo of herself kissing Princess on the head. She also shared other childhood snaps and praised her daughter in a heartfelt message.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my little girl Princess Andre. I couldn’t ask for such a beautiful perfect daughter you’re my absolute world and stick to me like glue.

“I’m proud of you in every way.”

She also added: “This is our favourite song we sing together,” while using Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing as the soundtrack.

Katie Price shared a sweet birthday tribute to daughter Princess (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Why Katie Price’s birthday post to Princess caused confusion

Princess’ birthday falls on June 29, but Katie uploaded the tribute on June 28.

Katie addressed the confusion on Instagram Stories. She said Dubai time explained the early post.

She wrote: “Yes it’s nearly midnight in Dubai so I wanted to be the first to wish my daughter Princess Andre happy birthday for tomorrow 29 June before I go to sleep.”

She then hit out at reports she got the wrong day. Katie wrote: “Look at my Instagram properly. I wished Princess [a] happy birthday before [I] went to sleep in Dubai.”

Katie is in Dubai with husband Lee Andrews.

Princess Andre: family background and public profile Princess Andre is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre. She has one full sibling, Junior Andre. Katie Price and Peter Andre married in 2005 and separated in 2009. Princess has grown up in the public eye through her parents’ television and media careers. In recent years, she has built her own social media presence and has appeared in coverage linked to both sides of her family. Her 19th birthday falls on June 29.

Princess is the daughter of Katie and singer and TV personality Peter Andre. The former couple married in 2005 and split in 2009.

They also share son Junior, 21.

Katie cleared up any confusion about the timing of the birthday post (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What else put Katie Price and Princess in the spotlight

The birthday mix-up landed during another busy spell in Katie’s personal life.

The Sun reported that Katie is in the UAE after Lee Andrews was released earlier this month from Dubai’s Al Awir prison.

She has also posted updates from the trip. Those posts included the results of recent surgery and clips with Lee.

Lee also sparked controversy with claims about Katie’s children.

Katie Price and Peter Andre relationship timeline 2005: Katie Price and Peter Andre married.

They had two children together: Junior Andre and Princess Andre.

2009: The couple split.

Since their separation, both have remained public figures and their family life has continued to attract media attention.

In a Cameo video, he said: “I haven’t got children, but we’re trying. I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife, and I love her children.”

Peter Andre’s representative strongly disputed that claim. Speaking to Metro, the representative said Lee’s comments were “categorically untrue” and “yet another lie”.

The representative also said of Peter’s two children: “They haven’t even met him!”

Both Junior and Princess have built growing public profiles in recent years. They regularly share updates with followers and often appear in the spotlight alongside both of their famous parents.

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