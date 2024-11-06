Katie Price admits son Junior ‘doesn’t want to be associated’ with her

Katie Price has explained that her son Junior Andre doesn’t have any photos with her on his Instagram profile because he “doesn’t want to be associated” with her.

Appearing on The Netmums Podcast, Katie explained that she gets annoyed when people call Junior, 19, and his sister, 17-year-old Princess, ‘nepo babies’ – a term used to suggest that someone is only well-known or successful because of their families.

Junior has two famous parents (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price and Junior

She said about Junior: “I’m not a pushy parent. Whatever my kids choose to do is what they choose to do. Junior, naturally, is a talented dancer and singer. He got his scholarship at school to do drama.

“If you look at his Instagram, I don’t even think there’s a picture of me and him on it, because he doesn’t want to be associated. He wants to do it himself.”

They do it purely on their own, and that’s what they want to do.

Moving onto Princess, she said: “You can’t deny she’s a pretty girl. So she gets offered all this stuff, no different to anyone else.

“Again, she doesn’t use us on her [Instagram] page or anything. I don’t go to events with her to be pictured to help her. And I certainly don’t make phone calls to get them jobs. They do it purely on their own, and that’s what they want to do.”

Junior and Princess with mum Katie and dad Peter in 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

Junior and Princess careers

Singer Junior boasts over 500,000 Instagram followers and describes himself as a singer and actor on the platform. Princess, meanwhile, has over 700,000, and has been working as a model.

The teenager has previously discussed the ‘nepo baby’ label herself, in an interview with The Sun. She said: “It honestly doesn’t bother me, because I know that’s not the case. Obviously, it has helped, but if you don’t put the work in yourself, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

She added: “Their experience has helped get me to a certain point, but after that, I work for what I achieve. I’m doing that independently and people now know me as me rather than my parents’ daughter. I know if I hadn’t put in the work, then I probably wouldn’t be where I am.”

Katie: “If I could have two more kids, I would”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Katie – who shares Junior and Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre and has another three children: Harvey, 22, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, – spoke about her desire for more children. Revealing that a documentary following her IVF attempts will air on Channel 4 next year, she explained: “I know I’m not done. I know I still want more. If I could have two more kids, I would.

Junior and Princess in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

“Although I might act young and look younger, my body isn’t. My body’s still 46. I know I’ve got five kids and people will be like, ‘Well, you should be grateful you’ve got five.’ I am grateful, but I know myself, I want more. And I don’t want to be told by a doctor that I can’t have more.”

She added: “I was talking to some of my friends the other day, because sometimes at night I wake up and my bed is soaking wet. Then [I get] cold sweats, and I’m like, what the hell is this going on? I still have my periods, so maybe I’m perimenopausal.”

