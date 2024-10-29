Katie Price baby riddle finally ‘solved’ after star declared ‘my twins have arrived’

The baby mystery surrounding Katie Price has seemingly finally been solved following a series of images she posted with her ‘twins’.

At 46, Katie ignited speculation about potentially becoming a mother again after she was pictured cuddling what looked to be a newborn.

In another Instagram photo, she showed off her ‘twins’ – which appeared to be babies. At the time, she declared: “Finally my twins have arrived.”

However, The Sun has reportedly uncovered the truth – claiming the photographs featured hyper-realistic reborn dolls, not actual babies.

Katie Price posted a series of images with what appeared to be newborn babies (Credit: Katie Price/Instagram)

Katie Price baby mystery

These reborn dolls are not cheap, with prices ranging from £300 to an eye-watering £20,000.

A source close to Katie told The Sun: “She’s posing with two dolls. These ones are known as reborn dolls and, while they look incredibly lifelike, they’re not real.”

The source also detailed Katie’s intention behind the posts.

“She’s doing it to get people interested in her IVF journey, which she’s made a TV show about for Channel 4. It’s out next year,” they claimed.

“It’s also part of her preparations for a future pregnancy, as she hopes to successfully welcome twins via a surrogate.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

In a recent image posted by Katie, she was seen snuggling the baby to her chest. The doll was sporting a blue hat and matching outfit.

She captioned the heartfelt photo saying: “Evening cuddles with my boy.”

Katie opened up about her IVF journey (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s Channel 4 documentary

Despite already having five children, Katie has been open about her desire to expand her family. She even filmed a documentary on her IVF attempts with then-fiancé Carl Woods.

Despite the couple’s split, the documentary is reportedly still set to air on Channel 4 next year.

Katie is currently dating former Married At First Sight contestant JJ Slater.

The former glamour model recently opened up about her IVF fails and ongoing wish for more children during Olivia Attwood‘s podcast, So Right It’s Wrong.

“You definitely want another one?” Olivia questioned.

Despite the setbacks, Katie is still determined: “Or two, it’s going to happen one way or the other – I don’t know how or when but I will try, I’m not giving up.”

Read more: Katie Price cradles newborn in adorable picture as she gushes ‘my baby girl’

Do you keep up with Katie’s social media updates? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.