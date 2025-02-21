Katie Price has revealed her plans to help son Harvey earn “pocket money” after he was “kicked out” of his residential care home.

The 46-year-old model shared this week that her eldest son will be moving closer to her home next month. It came after she revealed he’s been asked to leave his college due to his difficult behaviour.

Harvey has been a full-time resident at National Star College since 2021 due to his special needs. He is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi Syndrome.

And, as Katie attempts to figure out Harvey’s living arrangements, she is also trying to capitalise on his popularity…

Katie Price’s plans to help son Harvey make ‘pocket money’

Katie plans to set up a Cameo account for her 22-year-old son. Cameo is a video-sharing website that connects fans with their favourite celebrities on request with access to personalised videos.

So as soon as Harvey is back living near me, I’m going to get him on Cameo and doing club PAs.

She also plans to book in nightclub meet-and-greets for Harvey, reports The Sun. The TV star said: “Harvey is going to earn some pocket money.”

Explaining her plans for Harvey, she said: “I got asked the other day about Harvey doing club PAs and I asked Harvey: ‘Do you want to do some clubs and get some pocket money?’ and he said: ‘Yes, Mum!’ So as soon as Harvey is back living near me, I’m going to get him on Cameo and doing club PAs.”

She’s done it before

This isn’t the first time Katie and Harvey have attempted to earn extra bucks. In 2022, she featured alongside Harvey in a BBC documentary navigating his college life titled What Harvey Did Next.

She was faced with criticism, though. when fans accused her of “using” her “vulnerable son” to make money.

However, it didn’t stop her from organising club PAs and meet-and-greet with fans to celebrate the success of the BBC show.

And it seems the former glamour model is risking the wrath of her fans by going down the same road again.

At the time, fans shared their concerns for Harvey. One said: “Katie Price should be ashamed of herself. Taking Harvey to a club is all about attention for her.” Another agreed and said: “I’ve always thought Katie Price is an amazing mum to harvey but the way she’s making him appear at club nights for £10 meet and greets doesn’t sit right with me.”

Katie did hit back, though, insisting Harvey was “happy” doing the club nights.

Katie took to her TikTok page to share videos of her son at the club and labelled him “Happy Harvey”. The videos showed a smiling Harvey dancing to the music and high-fiving fans who swarmed to see the pair.

