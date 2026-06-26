Katie Price and Lee Andrews are back in the spotlight after she shared a gushing reunion snap from Dubai and flashed a huge diamond ring.

The former glamour model, 48, posted a close-up shot of the couple’s interlocked hands on Instagram Stories. Her neon yellow nails stood out at once, alongside the giant ring on her finger.

Lee’s wedding band also appeared in the picture. Katie added Ellie Goulding’s track Love Me Like You Do over the image.

She wrote: “Forever @wesleeandrews best husband in the world, completes me in every f***ed up away.”

Katie then added: “Met my perfect match! And nothing will defy us!”

Lee, 43, later reposted the message on his own Instagram Stories.

The latest Katie Price and Lee Andrews update

The loved-up post landed after Katie flew to Dubai to reunite with Lee this week. She also shared another snap of herself in a red vest top and oversized sunglasses.

She told followers: “Back in Dubai”.

It seems Katie is smitten again (Credit: Instagram / Katie Price)

The romantic update followed a stressful few days for Katie. She had already told fans that two of her Sphynx cats, Eilleen and Doris, were “missing” or “stolen”.

Katie wrote: “My cat Eilleen has gone missing or stolen, please return her to Arun vets in Storrington West Sussex.”

She then shared the same appeal for Doris.

A sweet reunion after a very worrying week

Katie later added: “I came to Dubai Wednesday and my cats were home Tuesday night.”

She also wrote: “I live in a private area and my cats don’t just disappear. Whoever has them please return them, they are my babies.”

A few hours later, she returned with better news. In a video, she said: “Guess who’s just walked through the door. Come here.”

A woman in the clip then said: “Little Eilleen. Where have you been?”

While Eilleen made it home, Katie said Doris was still missing.

There was more sadness too. In a Cameo video, Lee spoke about the couple’s love of animals and revealed one of Katie’s cats had died.

He said: “I love dogs, I love cats, I love animals.”

Lee added: “So does Kate, so we share that empathy. She’s got five Sphynxes actually. One has just passed away.”

He then corrected himself, saying: “Sorry, eight Sphynxes, five dogs. Eight Sphynxes, now seven, one passed away.”

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